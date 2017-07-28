Royals announce plans for selling potential playoff tickets

The Royals continued another streak on Friday: the team announced plans for selling playoff tickets for the fifth straight year.
Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, the Royals had a website go live which would allow non-season ticket members to secure the right to purchase playoff tickets. The caveat: those fans have to buy season tickets for next season.
Fans can put down a $250 deposit per seat up to four seats for potential 2017 playoff tickets. That money would be used as a deposit for 2018 season tickets, and not for postseason tickets. It is non-refundable.
On Aug. 7, the Royals will contact current season-ticket holders, and they will get the first chance to buy all postseason tickets for each potential round. They also can purchase by playoff round.
Toby Cook, the Royals vice president for publicity, said full season-tickets holders will stay in their current seats throughout a potential World Series this fall, which is a change from years past.
The Royals hope to make sure that half-season and quarter-season tickets holders will be in their same seats if they choose, up until the World Series. However, demands from outside sources make that impossible to guarantee.
After current season-ticket holders have fulfilled their request for postseason tickets, the Royals in September will contact those who put down a deposit for next season.
“It’s much more fun to be planning for the possibility of the playoffs in October than to be planning for the next season starting in October,” Cook said.
Pete Grathoff
