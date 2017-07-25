Royals’ Salvador Perez exits game because of tightness in side

Royals catcher Salvador Perez said he expected to play on Wednesday after being removed from Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers with what club officials called “right-side rib tightness.”
Perez left the game in the fifth inning after feeling discomfort following a swing earlier in the game. The issue is similar to one he battled earlier this season on the left side of his rib cage.
“We’ll wait and see how he’s feeling tomorrow,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.
The issue, Yost said, did not affect Perez’s oblique muscle.
The Royals will conclude a three-game series against the Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments