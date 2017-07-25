Royals run their winning streak to seven games in 3-1 victory over Detroit

If there was a better way to explain the streakiest team in baseball, Royals manager Ned Yost would do more than sit inside his office chair here and shrug.

“It’s baseball,” he says.

If there was a way to explain the extremes, the torrid stretches, the dead zones, the momentum swings that define his baseball team, well … he would do so. Part of this is baseball. But he has now been around most of this group for six years or more, and there are some things that just are.

On Tuesday night, the Royals defeated the Tigers 3-1 at Comerica Park. Danny Duffy allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 3.56. Whit Merrifield led off the night with a first-pitch homer, his 11th, against Tigers starter Michael Fulmer. Right fielder Jorge Bonifacio and first baseman Eric Hosmer combined on a wondrous double play to extinguish a threat in the eighth inning. (More on this play in a moment. Sit right there.)

This is how the streakiest team in baseball won its season-high seventh straight game. This is how this July run lasted for another night. The victory left the Royals (52-47) five games over .500 for the first time. The night ended with a collection of Royals sitting inside a clubhouse kitchen, laughing and joking and reveling in the moment as they plowed through the postgame spread.

“Everybody is confident,” Yost said. “Everybody is seeing the ball well. And you just ride it.”

The latest streak, which began last Wednesday when the Royals walked off against the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium, represents the Royals’ fifth winning streak of at least five games since the beginning of 2016. They have also suffered through losing streaks of nine, eight, seven, five, five and five during the same span. All in 241 games.

There is no overlap in these streaks. They can be viewed in isolation. There are five winning streaks of at least five games. There are six losing streaks of at least the same number. There is one team, prone to stretches where everything aligns perfectly, where the offense scores and every start is decent and the bullpen is reliable, and then it all goes cold again.

“Whenever they go on kind of a streaky little bad streak,” Yost said this month, “they always back it up with a really good streaky good streak.”

Yost likes to say that the Royals’ nucleus is so close that they often slump together. It’s also possible that an offense predicated on contact and power — and very little plate discipline, relatively speaking — is bound to go through dead periods when the hits do not find holes or the sequencing is off. The answer does not appear to be tied to focus or consistency or preparation. The players do not believe that.

“I think you could say that for a lot of teams,” Duffy said of the streaks. “Obviously, the Dodgers and Astros have been on fire the whole year and have avoided losing streaks. But right now, we’re firing and we want to continue to have this feeling.”

The Royals, of course, are not the only baseball team that goes through stretches of good and bad. No matter how trite the phrase, this is baseball, after all. In the last two seasons, there have been 67 instances of an AL team winning five straight games. The Royals have done it five times. In the same span, there have been 62 losing streaks of at least five straight. The Royals have pulled that off six times.

In that sense, in a 15-team league, they are slightly overrepresented, statistically, in each category. But their propensity for streakiness shows up most in its extremes.

Their nine-game losing streak during April 20-30 this season is tied for the fourth-longest in the league over the last two seasons. Their nine-game winning streak during Aug. 14-23 of last year is the fifth-longest in the same time frame. The Royals are the only team to appear in the top five in longest winning streaks and losing streaks.

So back to Tuesday night. The offense did not bludgeon Fulmer, as it did when it piled up 16 runs five days ago at Kauffman Stadium. But it scored just enough. Duffy did not dominate like he can, striking out four while throwing 105 pitches. But he executed like a frontline starter.

“I think we had more on the fastball this time,” he said. “I’m excited to get the ‘W.’ ”

And finally, the moment of separation arrived in the bottom of the eighth inning. With men at the corners and one out, and the lead still 3-1, Detroit’s Victor Martinez hit a missile toward the right-field corner against reliever Joakim Soria. Off the bat, the placement spelled doom. Deep in the corner. Maybe a double.

But Rusty Kuntz, the Royals’ first-base coach and outfield defense coordinator, had shaded Bonifacio deep and toward the line.

In moments, Bonifacio sprinted to his left, pouncing on the liner. He hauled in the baseball on the run as the Royals’ infielders began to shout.

One! One! One!

“I don’t think anybody knew he was playing there, first off,” Hosmer said. “It’s a great job by Rusty having him there.”

Bonifacio twirled around in deep right field and fired toward first base, where Hosmer made an athletic stretch-and-pick in foul territory, doubling up base runner Mikie Mahtook. In moments, the Royals were out of the inning with no runs scored.

“We freaked out,” said Duffy, who was back in the clubhouse. “Full freakout.”

By rule, the runner at third base, Justin Upton, would have scored had he crossed home plate before Hosmer caught the ball and doubled off Mahtook. There was no force on the play. But Upton was just feet from touching home plate. So the Royals took a 3-1 lead into the ninth. Kelvin Herrera notched his 21st save. And the Royals kept a streak alive.

“That’s how it’s going for us right now,” Hosmer said. “Things are going good. I remember in April when those balls weren’t bouncing our way. But now they are.”

Royals 3, Tigers 1

Royals AB R H BI W K Avg. Merrifield 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .291 Bonifacio rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .263 Cain cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .310 Perez c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Butera c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .275 Moss dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .206 Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Totals 33 3 8 3 0 6

Tigers AB R H BI W K Avg. Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Castellanos 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Upton lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .278 Cabrera 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .259 Mahtook cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .293 Martinez dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .262 McCann c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .228 a-Presley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .326 Romine rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .221 b-Avila ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Totals 34 1 8 1 2 5

Royals 100 200 000 — 3 8 0 Tigers 000 100 000 — 1 8 0

a-grounded out for McCann in the 9th. b-struck out for Romine in the 9th. LOB: Kansas City 4, Detroit 8. 2B: Martinez (13). 3B: Mahtook (3). HR: Merrifield (11), off Fulmer. RBIs: Merrifield (42), Hosmer (48), Moustakas (65), McCann (27). SF: Moustakas. Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Moss); Detroit 4 (Castellanos 2, Romine 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 2; Detroit 2 for 10. Runners moved up: Cain, McCann, Iglesias. LIDP: Martinez. GIDP: Merrifield. DP: Kansas City 1 (Bonifacio, Hosmer); Detroit 2 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Kinsler, Cabrera).

Royals I H R ER W K P ERA Duffy W, 7-6 6.1 6 1 1 1 4 105 3.56 Moylan 0.2 0 0 0 1 0 7 4.46 Soria 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 3.14 Herrera S, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.28

Tigers I H R ER W K P ERA Fulmer, L, 10-8 8 8 3 3 0 6 108 3.35 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 2.70