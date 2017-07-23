A closer look at the Royals’ four walk-off victories in eight days

Brandon Moss ripped a double to right field in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon, and the Royals walked off against an opponent for the fourth time in eight days, collecting a 5-4 victory against the Chicago White Sox.
For the Royals (50-47), the win represented their seventh walk-off win and their 30th overall after trailing. But the recent run began last Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Here’s how they did it:
Sunday, July 16: Royals 4, Rangers 3
The walk-off moment: In the bottom of the ninth, the Royals loaded the bases against Texas reliever Jason Grilli before Lorenzo Cain lofted a deep drive to right field. The baseball slipped into the sun, causing Rangers right-fielder Shin-Soo Choo to let the ball bounce off his glove. Alex Gordon scored from third. The play was initially ruled a hit before the scoring decision was changed to an error four days later after Grilli filed an appeal.
The underrated moment: Alcides Escobar opened the inning with a single before being forced out on a fielder’s choice.
Wednesday, July 19: Royals 4, Tigers 3
The walk-off moment: After opening a four-game series with two straight losses, the Royals led the Tigers 3-2 in the ninth before closer Kelvin Herrera surrendered a two-run homer to Mikie Mahtook.
In the ninth, Moss tied the game with an RBI double to right-center field, scoring shortstop Alcides Escobar. Moss advanced to third on the throw and then scored on Alex Gordon’s sacrifice fly.
The underrated moment: With one out, Escobar walked against Tigers reliever Justin Wilson.
Friday, July 21: Royals 7, White Sox 6
The walk-off moment: After the Royals erased a 5-1 deficit earlier in the game, Whit Merrifield launched a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded against reliever Tyler Clippard, scoring Escobar in the bottom of the ninth. The inning began with consecutive singles from Escobar and Gordon.
The underrated moment: After sitting all night, Jorge Bonifacio battled back from an 0-2 count and drew a walk to load the bases in the ninth.
Sunday, July 23: Royals 5, White Sox 4
The walk-off moment: One inning after Merrified tied the score with a solo homer against Chicago reliever Dan Jennings, Moss ripped a double to right off Clippard, scoring Cain from second.
The inning began with a single by Mike Moustakas. Cain pinch ran and moved to second on a pitch in the dirt. Escobar was hit by a pitch before Moss came to the plate.
The underrated moment: Cain received the day off after a week of playing center field in hot conditions. There aren’t many other players on the Royals roster who would have moved to second on a ball in the dirt that stayed in front of the catcher.
