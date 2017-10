More Videos

3:35 Royals manager Ned Yost: 'The homers were really cool today'

2:15 Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

1:19 Royals GM Dayton Moore on the possibility of going to the Atlanta Braves

2:25 Royals GM Dayton Moore on the importance of 'the synergy of the coaching staff'

3:00 Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

2:28 Royals GM Dayton Moore attributes disappointing season to poor pitching

3:09 The lush green field at Kauffman Stadium has given way to a gravel pit

0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

3:07 Ned Yost says he was shocked when people thought he wasn't coming back in 2018

2:56 Ned Yost makes changes to coaching staff and prepares for Royals rebuild

1:34 Royals' Alcides Escobar says the group in KC is a family

1:39 Royals' Jason Vargas has enjoyed his time in Kansas City