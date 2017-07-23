Photo gallery: Royals 5, White Sox 4

The Royals’ Brandon Moss (left) was congratulated by teammates after his game-winning hit scored Lorenzo Cain in the ninth inning for a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss celebrates his walk-off hit in the ninth inning for a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Travis Wood throws int he first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor makes the stop on a single by Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia, but didn't have time to make the throw in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio runs down an out on Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Derek Holland throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox second baseman Tyler Saladino throws out Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar on a groundout to end the second inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield runs down Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez in the third inning after being caught off second during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar leaps over Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu in the fourth inning to complete the double play on Avisail Garcia during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar fields a groundout by Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer reaches back to tag out Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson on a wide throw from shortstop Alcides Escobar in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated after his solo home run in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio follows through on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hugs Jorge Bonifacio after his solo home run in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio is congratulated after his fourth inning solo home run during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer follows through on a solo home run in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer is congratulated after his fourth inning solo home run during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates his fourth inning solo home run with Ramon Torres during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Neftali Feliz throws in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Alex Gordon runs down an out on Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor throws in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor fields a groundout back to the mound by Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada to end the top of the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on a solo home run in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox left fielder Alen Hanson watches fans try to catch the eighth inning home run ball of Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by Eric Hosmer after Merrifield's eighth inning solo home run tied the game during Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain steals second before the throw to Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A pitch from Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Gregory Infante bounces off the hand of Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar holds his hand after being hit on a pitch from Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Gregory Infante in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Gregory Infante waits to be relieved in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against theKansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Tyler Clippard throws in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss connects on the game winning hit to score Lorenzo Cain in the ninth inning for a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss celebrates his game winning walk-off hit to score Lorenzo Cain in the ninth inning for a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss celebrates after his game winning hit scored Lorenzo Cain for a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez prepares to deliver the splash to Brandon Moss after his walk-off hit in a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez delivers the victory splash on Brandon Moss after his walk-off game winning hit for a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Captain America and Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr before Sunday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
