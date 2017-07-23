Merrifield, Moss come up clutch as Royals record fourth walk-off win in eight days

On the morning of Dec. 10, 2015, a delegation from the Royals’ front office sat at a table in a ballroom at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville and prepared for the Rule 5 draft, the final event of baseball’s annual winter meetings.
An esoteric baseball draft featuring misfits, castoffs and aging minor-leaguers not protected on any team’s 40-man roster may seem like a strange place to start a story about the Royals’ 5-4 victory Sunday over the Chicago White Sox. But in the moments after their fourth walk-off victory in eight days, after they had completed a 10-game home stand with a three-game sweep, a history lesson was in order.
On that day in Nashville, any team in baseball could have purchased the rights to Whit Merrifield, a 26-year-old former ninth-round pick who had just batted .265 in his second season at Class AAA Omaha. But as the draft began and the names started to tick off, nobody thought Merrifield was worth the $50,000 waiver fee and the mandatory spot on the 25-man roster.
“We left him unprotected for a couple of years, Royals manager Ned Yost said. “Any team in Major League Baseball could have drafted him in the Rule 5 draft. Nobody ever did.”
Late Sunday afternoon, the idea of no team in baseball being interested in Merrifield seemed somewhat preposterous. He had just finished 2 for 3 with two homers and a walk while extending his hitting streak to 10 games. His solo homer against White Sox reliever Dan Jennings in the bottom of the eighth erased a 4-3 deficit and set the stage for Brandon Moss’ walk-off double in the ninth.
Yet, as Yost talked about Merrifield’s performance and recalled the Rule 5 draft, the story doubled as an admission of sorts. Nobody in baseball envisioned Merrifield as this kind of major-league player. That included those inside the Royals’ organization.
“Whit was a guy that nobody ever looked at as being a prospect,” Yost said, “… much.”
The story of Merrifield’s rise is well documented by now. A former college star at South Carolina, the son of a career minor-leaguer who gave up the game at age 26, he toiled for close to six years in the minor leagues before receiving his first opportunity in 2016. He spent parts of three seasons in Omaha. He impressed in spring training. He kept being banished back to the minors.
The setbacks included a cruel roster crunch this season, when the club opted to go with Raul Mondesi as the starting second baseman and needed another roster space for Christian Colon, who was out of options. That meant Merrifield would start the season in Omaha.
Nearly four months later, the decision can still astonish the mind. After two weeks of raking at Omaha, Merrifield returned to the majors and proceeded to bat .293 with 10 homers and a .826 OPS in 80 games. At age 27, he has shored up the Royals’ leadoff spot and offered strong defense at second base. In a lineup anchored by the championship core of Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez, Merrifield has become another indispensable piece.
“He plays great defense,” said Moss, a teammate who also established himself as a major leaguer in his late 20s. “He runs the bases well. And he can hit. It’s just surprising he wasn’t up here sooner. But everybody has their own path.”
On Sunday, Merrifield put his signature on another victory, helping the Royals (50-47) remain 1 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central and pull into a tie with Tampa Bay for the second wild card spot. He opened the scoring with a solo homer against White Sox starter Derek Holland in the bottom of the fourth inning, pouncing on a 2-0 sinker in the strike zone. He watched as rookie Jorge Bonifacio clubbed his second homer in as many days and Eric Hosmer roped his 15th homer to right. In moments, the Royals had hit back-to-back-to-back homers for the first time since May 25, 2006. On that day, the names included Tony Graffanino, Angel Berroa and Doug Mientkiewicz. The Royals would lose 13-8 to the Detroit Tigers.
On this day, the Royals brushed off a stumble from starter Travis Wood, who lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed four runs in the top of the fifth. They collected their 30th come-from-behind victory of the season, matching Arizona for the most in the majors. They offered the rebuilding White Sox their ninth straight loss.
“Our momentum has definitely spiked,” Yost said.
And so has their resiliency. In the bottom of the eighth, Merrifield fell behind 1-2 against Jennings, a lefty with a deceptive delivery, before dropping his barrel on a 2-2 slider. The blast soared down the left-field line and landed in the seats, tying the game at 4-4.
“He’s a weird at-bat,” Merrifield said of Jennings. “Because he’s so kind of jerky and quick. So I just kind of tried to slow everything down, just get the barrel to it. I fouled a couple pitches off that were tough pitches.
“Then he threw a slider that was a decent pitch. It was down, but I kind of got extended and put the barrel on it.”
By the ninth, the result seemed almost preordained. Moustakas singled. Cain pinch ran and advanced to second on a ball in the dirt, a pivotal moment in the inning. Alcides Escobar was plunked in the hand, and Moss ripped a double down the right-field line.
Out onto the field spilled another celebration, the fourth in eight days, and somewhere in the free-styling madness was Merrifield. When the season began, he was not here. Now he is “a fixture,” Yost says.
On Sunday, the Royals needed a clutch moment in the eighth to preserve a winning streak. Merrifield delivered one.
“It’s why you play the game,” Merrifield said. “I love those situations.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Royals 5, White Sox 4
Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Engel cf
4
1
1
3
0
1
.228
Cabrera lf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.295
a-Hanson ph-lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.212
Abreu dh
3
0
2
1
1
0
.296
Garcia rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.311
Davidson 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.247
Moncada 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.077
Saladino ss
4
1
2
0
0
1
.205
Narvaez c
4
1
1
0
0
1
.260
Sanchez 3b
4
1
2
0
0
1
.259
Totals
35
4
10
4
1
6
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
3
2
2
2
1
0
.293
Bonifacio rf
3
1
1
1
1
1
.253
Hosmer 1b
4
1
2
1
0
1
.315
Perez dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.281
Moustakas 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.277
1-Cain pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
.265
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.232
Moss lf
3
0
1
1
1
1
.210
Gordon cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.205
Butera c
3
0
1
0
0
2
.256
Totals
30
5
8
5
3
7
Chicago
000
040
000
—
4
10
0
Royals
000
300
011
—
5
8
0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Cabrera in the 5th. 1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th.
LOB: Chicago 5, Kansas City 4. 2B: Engel (5), Abreu (26), Davidson (11), Sanchez (12), Moss (9), Butera (3). HR: Merrifield (9), off Holland; Bonifacio (13), off Holland; Hosmer (15), off Holland; Merrifield (10), off Jennings. RBIs: Engel 3 (8), Abreu (60), Merrifield 2 (41), Bonifacio (30), Hosmer (47), Moss (24). CS: Sanchez (7).
Runners left in scoring position: Chicago 3 (Garcia, Davidson, Sanchez); Kansas City 1 (Bonifacio). RISP: Chicago 3 for 10; Kansas City 1 for 2. GIDP: Garcia, Hosmer, Gordon. DP: Chicago 2 (Davidson, Saladino), (Moncada, Saladino, Davidson); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer).
Chicago
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Holland
4.2
4
3
3
3
1
87
3.79
Swarzak
1.1
1
0
0
0
1
25
2.30
Jennings
1.2
1
1
1
0
4
27
3.48
Infante L, 0-1
0.1
1
1
1
0
1
11
4.85
Clippard
0
1
0
0
0
0
6
5.15
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Wood
4.2
7
4
4
1
4
70
6.91
McCarthy
1.1
3
0
0
0
0
12
2.25
Feliz
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
5.08
Minor
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
2.23
Herrera W, 3-2
1
0
0
0
0
2
13
4.50
Infante pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Blown save: Jenninsgs (1). Inherited runners-scored: Swarzak 2-0, Clippard 2-1, McCarthy 1-1. HBP: Infante (Escobar). WP: Holland, Infante.
Umpires: Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Mark Carlson. Time: 3:07. Att: 23,184.
Comments