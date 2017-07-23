Watch Ned Yost discuss getting fired in Milwaukee and the parallels to Rick Renteria

In some ways, it is easy to see parallels between the Royals’ minor-league system of six years ago and the Chicago White Sox’s right now, which has been stocked with top prospects following the franchise-altering trades of Chris Sale, Adam Eaton and Jose Quintana.
But here’s another similarity: The Royals were guided by manager Ned Yost, who was fired in Milwaukee after overseeing a successful youth movement. The White Sox are led by manager Rick Renteria, who spent one season nurturing a young Chicago Cubs team in 2014 before being fired to make room for Joe Maddon.
The White Sox are set to return to the North Side of Chicago on Monday for a two-game series at Wrigley Field. So on Sunday, in the hours before a series finale against the White Sox, Yost was asked about the emotions of getting fired during one youth movement before taking over another.
“I was thinking about this last night with him, too,” Yost said. “It’s a different scenario … in Milwaukee, I was there six years and had taken a young team and built it to the point where they could compete, and then (sputtering pfffft sound). And then he’d been there one year, so the development time was a bit different for me.”
Yost later added: “I’m not really emotional. I’m more kind of like, ‘OK, screw you.’ I’m in a good spot.”
