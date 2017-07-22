Moustakas goes deep twice as Royals power past White Sox 7-2

Mike Moustakas flipped his bat to the ground and put his head down as another baseball soared through the sky, creating a parabola in the humid night air. As it reached its destination in the right-field bullpen, bouncing once and greeting a group of White Sox relievers, the Royals’ dugout could sense the moment. Salvador Perez slapped the padding of the dugout rail as his face formed a megawatt smile. Danny Duffy screamed in delight as a crowd of 34,088 inside Kauffman Stadium let out a collective sound: Moooooose.

In a 7-2 victory over the White Sox on Saturday night, Moustakas delivered the decisive shot, a 375-foot solo blast off Chicago reliever David Holmberg that propelled the Royals to a fourth-straight victory. The homer represented Moustakas’ 27th of the year … before his 28th in the bottom of the eighth. It came during a five-run sixth inning that saw the Royals outlast White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey, erase a 2-0 deficit and pummel Holmberg with a flurry of power.

The barrage began when Salvador Perez saw an 0-1 changeup and hammered his 19th homer, a towering shot to left-center with Lorenzo Cain on first base. It continued when Moustakas launched an 0-1 breaking ball high into the air, breaking a 2-2 tie. It concluded when Brandon Moss clubbed a baseball into the fountains in right field, his second homer in four days.

The Royals had homered three times in one inning for the first time since June 10 in San Diego. They would add a fourth in the seventh from rookie Jorge Bonifacio and a fifth from Moustakas, who went deep again in the eighth. Yes, cue the Balboni Watch.

The fireworks secured a series victory and pushed the Royals back to two games above .500 at 49-47. They can close out a series sweep against the rebuilding White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

Before the offensive display, starter Jason Vargas allowed two runs in five innings, bouncing back from two poor starts, sandwiched around the All-Star break. Reliever Scott Alexander offered another crucial escape, stranding two base runners after replacing Vargas in the top of the sixth.

For five innings, Vargas battled extreme humidity and the White Sox offense. He surrendered just single runs in the third and fifth before he appeared to run out of gas. It would not matter. The bullpen offered another strong performance. The Royals’ offense continued to explode after a quiet period earlier this month.

On Tuesday, the Royals had lost 9-3 to the Detroit Tigers, suffering their seventh loss in eight games. In the four games since, they have put up 34 runs, soothing concerns about a possible July collapse. On Saturday, the story of the offensive performance began early in the afternoon.

As the temperature touched 100 degrees at just past 3 p.m., Alex Gordon appeared in the tunnel adjacent to the Royals’ clubhouse and headed to the field. All week, manager Ned Yost had canceled batting practice, electing to conserve energy during an oppressive heat wave. Yet after three straight victories, including a walk-off win on Friday night, a collection of players asked hitting coach Dale Sveum to hit on the field. So here was Gordon, dripping in sweat as he ripped batting practice fastballs all over Kauffman Stadium.

Most of the Royals’ regulars, of course, remained in the air-conditioned batting cage underneath the dugout. For five innings against Pelfrey, the Wichita native and White Sox starter, the early hitting had little effect. And then it all changed.

Pelfrey’s pitch count eclipsed 100 pitches in the sixth. On came Holmberg, and the Royals starting barreling baseballs all over the yard, impressing a large crowd that braved the heat and took home Eric Hosmer bobbleheads. Well, some of them.

When the night was over, the Royals remained 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Indians. Moustakas stood just eight homers away from tying Steve Balboni’s franchise record of 36 homers in a season. The Royals had gone deep five times for just the second time this year.

Another hot night, another victory.