Michael Wheeler, a Kansas City Royals superfan, keeps on running for his team

Kansas City Royals fan Michael Wheeler, who goes by the name KC Superman, can be found running around Kansas City and Kauffman Stadium in his Superman costume. An avid runner, fans often see him running through the stands of the stadium cheering the team on during a rally.
John Sleezer and Josh Tolentino The Kansas City Star
Hosmer makes it back to Royals game

Royals

Royals first baseman did not start the Royals game at home on Friday against the White Sox on July 21, 2017, but he did make it the ballpark in time to come in as pinch hitter.

