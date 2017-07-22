Photo gallery: Royals 7, White Sox 6

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates his game winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to score Alcides Escobar for a 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields throws during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield makes a fielding error that allowed Chicago White Sox designated hitter Matt Davidson to advance to second on a single in the second inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada grounds out to score Avisail Garcia in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia heads for home on a groundout by Yoan Moncada in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Omar Narvaez follows through on an RBI single to score Matt Davidson in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a single by Omar Narvaez in the second inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Omar Narvaez is greeted by first base coach Daryl Boston after hitting an RBI single to score Matt Davidson in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on a double in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar celebrates his second inning double in front of Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon follows through on an RBI single to score Alcides Escobar in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar scores past Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields on a single by Alex Gordon in the second inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar scores past Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields on a single by Alex Gordon in the second inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera does a hair flip after a second inning single during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas couldn't reach a single by Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia in the third inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields throws during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy walks back to the mound after a single in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada follows through on a three run triple in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson is greeted by Jose Abreu and Avisail Garcia after all three scored on a triple by Yoan Moncada in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas leaps onto home plate after his solo home run in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is hugged by Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez after Moustakas hit a solo home run in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas celebrates his solo home run in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield follows through on a two run triple in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera scores under Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez on a two run triple by Whit Merrifield in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera and Alex Gordon greet each other after both scored on a triple by Whit Merrifield in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera scores under Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez on a two run triple by Whit Merrifield in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Alexander throws in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates his double in front of Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon heads down the base path on a two run double in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
\tkc67\ and Salvador Perez greet each other after scoring on a double by Alex Gordon in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon follows through on a two run double in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria relieves starting pitcher James Shields in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield slams his bat into the turf on a fly ball out to right field to end the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor throws int he seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Dan Jennings throws in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera flips his hair after reaching on a single in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Billy Burns is caught stealing by Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera throws in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer connects on a single in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer steals second before the tag from Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Neftali Feliz throws in the tenth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Neftali Feliz celebrates finishing up the top of the tenth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez chases after a ball in dirt in front of Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio from relief pitcher Tyler Clippard in the tenth inning that moved runners to second and third base during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Tyler Clippard walks back to the mound after throwing a pitch in the dirt to move Kansas City Royals runners to third and second bases in the tenth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on the game winning sacrifice fly to score Alcides Escobar in the tenth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield follows through on a game winning sacrifice fly to score Alcides Escobar in the tenth inning for a 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar scores the winning run in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez on a sacrifice fly by Whit Merrifield in the tenth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates his game winning sacrifice fly to score Alcides Escobar in the 10th inning for a 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield gets the Salvy Splash from Salvador Perez after Merrifield's game winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning scored Alcides Escobar from third during Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A pitch in the dirt to Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio gets from Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Tyler Clippard gets under catcher Omar Narvaez in the tenth inning moving runners to third and second bases during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
University of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock throws out the first pitch as Truman the Tiger looks on before Friday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
University of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock poses with Kansas City Royals mascot Slugger and Truman the Tiger after throwing out a first pitch before Friday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
