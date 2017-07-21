Royals get walk-off win in 10 innings against White Sox

Hours before James Shields first took the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Friday night, Royals manager Ned Yost relented to giving his former starter credit for the resurgence of Yost’s team.

“He was a big part of it,” Yost said in his office before the game. “He had come from a winner and winning experience in Tampa. And he brought that clubhouse presence in here with him. ... Him and Wade (Davis) both were. That was the deal, really. That and the Greinke deal really kind of signaled our turnaround. Or not even a turnaround, but it was the beginning of our prosperity that shaped us.”

Yost was needled into elaborating on Shields’ impact. The story of this group of Royals, the 2017 version, is far enough removed from Shields’ time in Kansas City that Yost didn’t feel like working his way back through the annals of history.

Except, on this Friday in late July, Shields’ past and the Royals’ fate were inextricably linked. The Royals entered the game just out of first place in the American League Central, fighting for another postseason run with a championship core as the Cleveland Indians enjoyed an afternoon victory over the Blue Jays.

Shields tried to put himself in the way of that.

But neither he nor the White Sox bullpen could extinguish the flame the Royals carried with them from a walk-off win on Wednesday through Thursday’s historic victory. The Royals won 7-6 in the 10th inning on Friday at Kauffman Stadium as Whit Merrifield hit a fly ball into center field, shrinking the divisional gap back to 1 1/2 games that Royals trail the first-place Cleveland Indians.

Alcides Escobar led off the inning with a dribbler up the left side of the infield and Alex Gordon followed after an eight-pitch at-bat. They each moved up on a Tyler Clippard wild pitch, then Jorge Bonifacio walked to join them on the paths. Escobar slid into home plate as the dugout emptied and a large part of the announced 29,647 fans roared.

It was Merrifield’s second career walkoff.

At first, it appeared Shields remembered how to pitch effectively at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals scored once in the second inning on a pair of two-out hits before Shields struck out Whit Merrifield to end the threat.

Then Mike Moustakas blasted a 400-foot home run, his 26th of the year, to lead off the fourth. Buoyed by a walk to Alex Gordon and a Drew Butera single, Merrifield drilled a double down the left field line that allowed the Royals to cut a 5-2 deficit to one run.

Shields unraveled. The Royals eventually tied the game on a Gordon double in the fifth inning. Shields did not factor into the decision in his first start at Kauffman Stadium since losing Game 1 of the 2014 World Series.

Neither did Royals starter Ian Kennedy, who, after needing only 13 pitches to get through the opening frame, saw his pitch count climb to 43 by the end of the second inning and the White Sox take a 5-1 lead in the third.

He exited after four-plus innings and 94 pitches, when Lorenzo Cain failed to glove a routine fly ball to center and Yolmer Sanchez reached third on the relay. Sanchez later scored on a passed ball, but reliever Scott Alexander induced a ground ball and struck out back to back hitters to end the White Sox threat.

But not before Chicago’s top prospect Yoan Moncada showed flashes of a bright future. He ripped a 79 mph curveball into the left-center field warning track for a bases-clearing, three-run triple in the second inning.

The Royals improved to 48-47.