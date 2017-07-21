Royals’ Eric Hosmer to miss Friday’s game to attend to family matter

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer will miss Friday night’s series opener against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium to attend to an undisclosed family matter.
Brandon Moss is starting and will bat fourth in the lineup in place of Hosmer.
“I’m not here to ... not gonna speak on personal stuff,” Moss said before Friday’s game. “I’m just holding the spot for him.”
Hosmer is expected to rejoin the Royals in Kansas City on Saturday. Royals manager Ned Yost wouldn’t be surprised, though, if Hosmer made it back sometime Friday night, Yost said in a pregame press conference.
Hosmer has batted 7 for 26 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs since the All-Star break. In 26 games against the White Sox since the beginning of last season, he’s hit .317 with 27 RBIs.
Also out Friday was rookie right fielder Jorge Bonifacio. He fouled a ball off his foot in Thursday night’s 16-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Bonifacio ran in the outfield before Friday night’s game, wearing a brace on his left ankle and under the supervision of a training staff member. It is unclear when he’ll return to the Royals starting lineup.
Whit Merrifield was set to take Bonifacio’s spot in the outfield, leaving room for Ramon Torres to make his second start of the home stand at second base.
