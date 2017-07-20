Photo gallery: Royals 16, Tigers 4

Royals catcher Salvador Perez smiled after scoring on an RBI double by Brandon Moss in the third inning Thursday against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores behind Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann on a throwing error in the first inning after a hit by Jorge Bonifacio during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer fumbles for the ball as Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio scores on a hit by Salvador Perez and a throwing error by shortstop Jose Iglesias in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas connects on a single that scored Eric Hosmer in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer scores between Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann and starting pitcher Michael Fulmer on a single by Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer was greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by Mike Moustakas in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez scores under the tag of Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann on a groundout by Alcides Escobar in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer walks back to the mound after Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez scored in the four-run first inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates after scoring under the tag of Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann on a groundout by Alcides Escobar in the first inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer pursed his lips while rounding first on a solo home run in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals’ Eric Hosmer celebrates his third inning solo home run during Thursday’s game against the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer is congratulated after his third inning solo home run during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas helps Salvador Perez up in front of Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann after being hit by a pitch from starting pitcher Michael Fulmer in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez steals second under the throw to Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates after stealing second under the throw to Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on a single in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss heads to second on a two run double in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar score on a two run double by Brandon Moss in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss gives a thumbs up after hitting a two-run double in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer waits to be relieved in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer is relieved by manager Brad Ausmus in the third inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos flips his bat to the ground after hitting a fly ball out to end the top of the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas gives two thumbs up after a single in the fifth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera follows through on an RBI single to score Justin Upton in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy walks back to the mound to be relieved in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy waits to be relieved in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield celebrates his solo home run with Salvador Perez in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on a solo home run in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield follows through on a solo home run in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio connects on a single in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio points to the dugout after his single in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer loops an RBI single into left field to score Jorge Bonifacio in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez connects on a single to score Lorenzo Cain in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a single by Salvador Perez in the sixth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf tags out Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield along the base path to first on a groundout in the seventh inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Billy Burns during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon tumbles after making a catch for an out on Detroit Tigers' Mikie Mahtook in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Al Alburquerque leaps over the broken bat of Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine before fielding the groundout to end the top of the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Al Alburquerque leaped over the broken bat of Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine before fielding the groundout to end the top of the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas follows through on an RBI single in the eighth inning to score Billy Burns during Thursday's baseball game agains the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Billy Burns scores in front of Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann on a single by Mike Moustakas in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on an RBI double to score Drew Butera in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Detroit Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook chases after an RBI double by Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss follows through on a two run single in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar scores in front of Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann on a two run single by Brandon Moss in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas gives a thumbs up after scoring, along with Alcides Escobar on a single by designated hitter Brandon Moss in the eighth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy closes out the ninth inning during Thursday's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez pours a cooler full of ice water on Mike Moustakas after the teams 16-4 win over the Detroit Tigers during Thursday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
