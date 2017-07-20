After hamstring troubles, Ian Kennedy turned to his curveball

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:39 Danny Duffy gets plenty of run support in Royals' 16-4 rout of Tigers Pause 1:13 Brandon Moss on hitting approach: 'Free your mind' and the rest will follow 1:00 Five things to know about Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy 3:09 Dissecting the curveball from the Royals' Ian Kennedy 1:36 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel on the hectic 4-3 victory over Detroit 1:18 Royals left fielder Alex Gordon talks about driving in the winning run against the Tigers 4:01 Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss on his late-inning heroics: 'I just want to contribute' 2:22 Royals manager Ned Yost: "It's just big for all of us" 1:21 Royals closer Kelvin Herrera is recovering from sore throat, 102-degree temperature 0:17 JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy has been throwing his curveball better this year, but hitters are both hitting it and whiffing at it. Video by John Sleezer and Maria Torres/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy has been throwing his curveball better this year, but hitters are both hitting it and whiffing at it. Video by John Sleezer and Maria Torres/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star