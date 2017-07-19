Staying in the zone, Royals rookie Jorge Bonifacio has reached base in 22 straight games

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Royals closer Kelvin Herrera is recovering from sore throat, 102-degree temperature Pause 0:17 JD Martinez reacts to being traded from Detroit Tigers to Arizona Diamondbacks 1:18 Travis Wood on the Royals' 9-3 loss to the Tigers: 'I wasn't able to stop the bleeding' 1:55 Royals manager Ned Yost says team is streaky in both good and bad ways 2:01 Royals' Alcides Escobar back in lineup after being hit by pitch 2:52 Jason Vargas after worst start of season: 'I wasn't really competitive at all' 1:45 Royals manager Ned Yost on Alcides Escobar: 'He'll probably play tomorrow.' 1:43 Royals Travis Wood ready for next start 1:39 Royals Billy Burns promoted from Triple A 1:29 Yost on Soler's demotion: 'Didn't make any sense having (him) up here and not playing' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Kansas City Royals signed Jorge Bonifacio as an amateur free agent on Dec. 9, 2009. He made his major-league debut on April 21, 2017. Jeff Patterson and Pete Grathoff The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Royals signed Jorge Bonifacio as an amateur free agent on Dec. 9, 2009. He made his major-league debut on April 21, 2017. Jeff Patterson and Pete Grathoff The Kansas City Star