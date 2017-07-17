Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar followed through on a single in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals

July 17, 2017 9:53 PM

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar exits game after getting hit in the wrist

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar left Monday night’s game in the bottom of the seventh inning after being hit in the left wrist by Detroit starter Jordan Zimmerman.

The pitch was clocked on the stadium radar gun at 90 mph. Escobar grimaced in pain as the Royals’ training staff emerged from the dugout. Moments later, he left the game alongside head trainer Nick Kenney. He was replaced by pinch runner Ramon Torres.

Escobar has started all 91 games this season at shortstop. He’s made a club-record 262 straight starts at the position.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.

