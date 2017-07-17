Royals demote Jorge Soler to Omaha, recall Billy Burns to fill roster spot

2:27 Five winners dine with Royals' Eric Hosmer in "Steaks With Hos" Pause

1:18 Lorenzo Cain: Royals definitely needed that one

1:21 Royals catch break in 4-3 walk-off win over Rangers

1:41 Salvador Perez on pace to start fewer games behind the plate this year

1:16 Ned Yost after Danny Duffy, Royals lose pitching duel to Rangers

2:25 Danny Duffy on loss to Rangers: '130-foot hits' beat us

2:49 Royals' Nathan Karns to undergo surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome

1:22 Royals' Ned Yost on finding playing time for Jorge Soler

2:22 Twelve-year-old Adam Koss on journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums