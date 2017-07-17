Royals demote Jorge Soler to Omaha, recall Billy Burns to fill roster spot

Jorge Soler’s turbulent first season with the Royals has continued with another demotion to the minor leagues.
The Royals sent Soler, a 25-year-old outfielder, back to Class AAA Omaha on Monday afternoon and recalled outfielder Billy Burns to take his place. The move came as the club prepared to open a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.
Soler was batting .139 (five for 36) with one home run since returning to the major leagues in late June. Royals manager Ned Yost attempted to give him somewhat consistent at-bats, hoping to find an answer at the designated-hitter spot. But Soler didn’t quite take advantage of the chance. He was hitless in his last four games, going 0 for 16 before his latest demotion.
Burns, who possesses the ability to play multiple outfield positions and offers late-game speed, returns to Kansas City for another stint on the 25-man roster.
The club made another minor roster move on Monday afternoon, sending right-handed pitcher Miguel Almonte back to Omaha after reliever Neftali Feliz returned from paternity leave.
Infielder Cheslor Cuthbert, who is recovering from a wrist sprain, also officially began a rehab assignment at Class AAA Omaha.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments