Five winners dine with Royals' Eric Hosmer in "Steaks With Hos"

Five grand-prize winners, including a Grain Valley man who drove back from Colorado to attend, sat down on Sunday night to have a Kansas City Steak Company dinner with Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer. Hosmer also invited guests from Big Brothers / Big Sisters to join the sweepstakes winners.
David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
