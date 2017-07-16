Lorenzo Cain: Royals definitely needed that one

After battling the sun all day, center fielder Lorenzo Cain was on the right side of a misplay as the Royals got a 4-3 walk-off win against the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium to avoid a sweep.
Maria Torres The Kansas City Star
