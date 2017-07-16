Royals beat Rangers 4-3 on walk-off single in the sun

There are few things in this life that Lorenzo Cain hates more than a baseball in the sun. You can tell by his body language, the way his legs twitch with anxiety in center field, and his right hand motions helplessly to left fielder Alex Gordon. You can tell by the way he flings the baseball back to the infield after it finds the webbing of his glove, his head shaking, his teeth clenched.
“Everybody in the stadium gets a sense on how he’s fighting it,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.
“The sun,” Cain said simply, “is no joke.”
So on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, a hard sun nearly drove Cain batty, testing him for eight innings. In the Royals’ 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers, the blinding orb also delivered a moment of pure joy and relief, helping snap a five-game losing streak.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, Cain lifted a fly ball to right field with two outs and the bases loaded. As the baseball left his bat, a tie game appeared headed for extra innings, and Cain put his head down and had one thought: “Out.”
But as Texas right fielder Shin-Soo Choo retreated to his left, the ball disappeared into the harsh light. It never quite came out, bouncing off the side of his glove. Gordon trotted home from third on what was ruled by the official scorer as an RBI single.
“Luckily, the sun had shifted over just enough to block his view,” Cain said, concealing a sly smile. “I appreciate the sun in that situation.”
In the moments after the baseball hit grass, the first-base dugout emptied and mobbed Cain near first base. The celebration spilled out toward right field. The Royals (45-45) had walked off against Texas reliever Jason Grilli for the second time this season — the first came on June 23 when he was a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.
After 12 straight losses to the Rangers, they had stopped the bleeding and avoided a second straight sweep, a frustrating skid sandwiched around the All-Star break.
“I saw the ball at the very beginning and it was fading to the right-field line,” Choo said, lamenting the final play. “I’m guessing the ball is there. It’s a difficult play.”
The ninth-inning rally offered a breakthrough in what could have been a painful loss. Royals starter Ian Kennedy allowed just two runs in 6 2/3 innings but surrendered a game-tying solo homer to Mike Napoli on his 97th pitch of the afternoon. Joakim Soria blew his sixth save in the eighth after Whit Merrifield roped a run-scoring double to give the Royals a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh.
One night earlier, a game had been lost 1-0 when Royals starter Danny Duffy allowed two jam-shot singles in the top of the ninth. On Sunday, the cosmic luck fell to the home team.
“When you go up against the sun, the sun wins most of the time,” Merrifield said.
“To finally catch a break and win a ballgame,” Yost said, “especially after we’ve been scuffling here a little bit, that was huge for us.”
In the aftermath, there were plenty of threads to tug at. In the seventh, Yost had let Kennedy face Napoli in a 2-1 game despite a rising pitch count and reliever Peter Moylan being warm in the bullpen. Yost said he was mildly worried that Texas would pinch-hit left-handed hitter Joey Gallo against Moylan. The result was Napoli’s 20th homer of the season — a high drive to center on a high fastball on the corner. As it landed in the first row of seats, the game tied 2-2, Kennedy stood stunned near the mound.
“It just kept going, going, going,” he said.
Yet, on a humid July afternoon, the game was decided by the elements.
All afternoon, Kennedy had induced high fly balls to center and right field. On three different occasions, Cain appeared helpless against the sun, his glove trying to block out the glare, before recovering to make a catch.
“One of them (was) very lucky,” Cain said. “I didn’t really see it there toward the end. I just saw a black dot and threw my glove up there and it went in.”
On some afternoons here, when the sky is cloudless and the summer sun is sweltering, this is life at Kauffman Stadium. When a ball is launched into the air, there is Cain and there is the sun. And sometimes Yost is not sure how it’s going to end up.
“It’s like your heart’s stopping,” Yost said. “ ‘C’mon, Lo-Lo, find it.’ ”
Cain has never loved the sun, of course. On one rather bright day in the spring, Cain misplayed multiple balls in the Arizona sun. The image was burned into Kennedy’s brain as he pitched on Sunday.
“I told Gordo,” Kennedy said. “ ‘If you see a ball go to center, just run and catch it.’ Because I know he (Cain) struggles with them.”
On Sunday, though, Cain found a way to survive. The Royals finished the day just two games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central and 2 1/2 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot.
The previous statement is either a source of true hope or genuine frustration, depending on your perspective: There is hope here, of course, because despite five straight losses, the Royals remained in the thick of the postseason conversation. There is frustration, though, because Yost spent much of the last week peering at the standings in the American League, where the Royals’ chief competition was also spinning their tires in the mud.
“The thing that makes it frustrating is that Cleveland and Minnesota are stumbling and bumbling around, too,” Yost said Sunday morning. “You have chances to pick up ground.”
A few hours later, the Royals went out and gained ground on both. In the bottom of the ninth, Cain lifted a ball into the sun. For once, he did not hate his nemesis.
“Once it goes in the sun,” Cain conceded, “you try to call over your teammates and try to get them over as fast as possible.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Royals 4, Rangers 3
Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo rf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.247
Andrus ss
4
1
1
0
0
0
.295
Mazara lf
3
0
1
1
1
1
.256
Beltre dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.275
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.213
Napoli 1b
4
1
2
1
0
1
.203
Lucroy c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.257
Gomez cf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.251
Robinson 3b
3
1
1
1
0
1
.235
Totals
32
3
7
3
1
8
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.287
Bonifacio rf
4
0
1
0
1
1
.254
Cain cf
5
0
1
1
0
2
.271
Hosmer 1b
3
1
0
0
1
1
.311
Moustakas 3b
4
0
1
1
0
0
.270
Moss dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.191
Escobar ss
4
0
3
0
0
0
.231
Gordon lf
3
1
1
0
1
2
.192
Butera c
3
1
1
0
0
1
.227
Perez ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.281
Totals
35
4
10
2
3
8
Texas
001
000
110
—
3
7
2
Kansas City
101
000
101
—
4
10
0
Two outs when winning run scored.
E: Darvish (1), Mazara (4). LOB: Texas 4, Kansas City 9. 2B: Andrus (22), Merrifield (19), Moustakas (16). HR: Robinson (3), off Kennedy; Napoli (20), off Kennedy. RBIs: Mazara (57), Napoli (42), Robinson (4), Cain (31), Moustakas (55). SB: Merrifield (15), Bonifacio (1).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Cain 2, Moustakas). RISP: Texas 1 for 1; Kansas City 1 for 9. GIDP: Andrus 2. DP: Kansas City 2 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer), (Escobar, Hosmer).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Darvish
6 2/3
8
3
2
1
6
98
3.45
Bush
1/3
0
0
0
1
1
15
3.41
Claudio
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
2.59
Grilli, L, 2-5
2/3
2
1
1
1
1
20
6.56
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Kennedy
6 2/3
5
2
2
1
6
99
4.32
Moylan
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
2
5.23
Soria
1
2
1
1
0
1
24
3.55
Herrera, W, 2-2
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
4.29
Blown save: Soria (6). Inherited runners-scored: Bush 1-0, Moylan 1-0. HBP: Kennedy (Choo), Grilli (Merrifield). WP: Darvish.
Umpires: Home, Paul Emmel; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Quinn Wolcott. Time: 3:11. Att: 23,163.
Comments