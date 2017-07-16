Salvador Perez on pace to start fewer games behind the plate this year

Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez is on pace to start fewer games behind the plate this year, and manager Ned Yost says the benefit will be seen in September.
John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Could be contenders: Should the Royals consider trades?

Royals

Could be contenders: Should the Royals consider trades?

The Kansas City Star's Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger give their thoughts on whether or not the Royals should consider trading for players while the team is still on the playoff bubble. The Royals could go after pitching help for the starting rotation and bullpen if they remain in contention for a playoff spot.

Sports Videos