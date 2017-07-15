Danny Duffy on loss to Rangers: '130-foot hits' beat us

Danny Duffy pitched 8 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball and only threw 91 pitches against the Rangers on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. But a pair of bloop hits doomed the Royals in a 1-0 loss on July 15, 2017.
Maria Torres The Kansas City Star
