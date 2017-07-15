Royals waste gem from Danny Duffy, lose 12th straight to the Rangers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Ned Yost after Danny Duffy, Royals lose pitching duel to Rangers Pause 2:25 Danny Duffy on loss to Rangers: '130-foot hits' beat us 2:49 Royals' Nathan Karns to undergo surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome 1:22 Royals' Ned Yost on finding playing time for Jorge Soler 2:22 Twelve-year-old Adam Koss on journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums 1:43 Royals manager Ned Yost on Kansas City's 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers 2:09 Royals Jason Hammel on 5-3 loss to Rangers 2:50 Royals' Mike Moustakas reflects on 2017 All-Star Game 3:46 Could be contenders: Should the Royals consider trades? 0:52 Salvador Perez on MLB translator program: 'So grateful they started' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Danny Duffy pitched 8 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball and only threw 91 pitches against the Rangers on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. But a pair of bloop hits doomed the Royals in a 1-0 loss on July 15, 2017. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star

Danny Duffy pitched 8 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball and only threw 91 pitches against the Rangers on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. But a pair of bloop hits doomed the Royals in a 1-0 loss on July 15, 2017. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star