Royals' Nathan Karns to undergo surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome
Kansas City Royals pitcher Nathan Karns says he will undergo surgery on July 19th to address thoracic outlet syndrome and expects to be ready by spring training. Video by John Sleezer and Rustin Dodd/The Kansas City Star
John Sleezer and Rustin DoddThe Kansas City Star
Danny Duffy pitched 8 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball and only threw 91 pitches against the Rangers on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. But a pair of bloop hits doomed the Royals in a 1-0 loss on July 15, 2017.
12-year-old Adam Koss is traveling around the country with his father to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums, and raise money for charity in the process. Video by John Sleezer and Josh Tolentino/The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star's Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger give their thoughts on whether or not the Royals should consider trading for players while the team is still on the playoff bubble. The Royals could go after pitching help for the starting rotation and bullpen if they remain in contention for a playoff spot.
It took Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who was born and raised in Venezuela, about three years before he felt comfortable enough with English to speak directly to media. He was happy when Major League Baseball introduced the bilingual media coordinator po
Lorenzo Cain was ejected during the seventh inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Following the game, this is how he described his interaction with umpire Bill Miller.
Mike Moustakas is on pace to smash the Kansas City Royals' single-season home run record. The Royals have played 84 games through July 6, 2017. Moustakas has hit 25 home runs in 76 of those games, putting him on pace to hit 48. Steve Balboni has held the