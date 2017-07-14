Photo gallery: Rangers 5, Royals 3

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel is relieved in the sixth inning by manager Ned Yost during Friday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon runs down the third out of the first inning on Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus runs down a ground out on Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield in the first inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor tries to pull Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio off second after his first inning double during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas connects on a broken bat single in the second inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre didn't have time to throw to first on a broken bat single by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the second inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is congratulated by Jorge Soler in front of Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos after Escobar's two run home run in the second inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is congratulated after his two run home run in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connect on a two run home run in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas throws out Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre on a groundout in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio follows through on an RBI single to score Whit Merrifield before Bonifacio was thrown out at second in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores in front of Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos on a hit by Jorge Bonifacio in the fifth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre lines up a three-run home run in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre follows through on a three-run home run in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Fans try to catch the three-run home run ball off the bat of Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel waits for Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre to round the bases on a three run home run in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre celebrates his three-run home run with Elvis Andrus in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel waits to be relieved in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel (center) started out strong against the Rangers on Friday night but was pulled in the sixth inning. The Rangers beat the Royals 5-3.
Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor runs down a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas to end the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor throws in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli follows through on a two-run home run in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor wipes his face while waiting for Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli to round the bases on a two-run home run in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Rangers’ Mike Napoli is hugged by Carlos Gomez in front of Royals catcher Salvador Perez after Napoli hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning during Friday’s game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Texas Rangers first baseman Mike Napoli reaches first ahead of Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio on a groundout in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
12-year-old Adam Koss, right, is traveling to all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums this summer and is raising money for charity along the way. On Friday he was at the Kansas City Royals versus Texas Rangers baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
