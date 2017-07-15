Royals manager Ned Yost on Kansas City's 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers

Ned Yost addresses the media following the Kansas City Royals 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers.
Alec McChesney The Kansas City Star
Could be contenders: Should the Royals consider trades?

Royals

Could be contenders: Should the Royals consider trades?

The Kansas City Star's Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger give their thoughts on whether or not the Royals should consider trading for players while the team is still on the playoff bubble. The Royals could go after pitching help for the starting rotation and bullpen if they remain in contention for a playoff spot.

Sports Videos