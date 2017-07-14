Twelve-year-old boy who is on journey to visit every MLB ballpark comes to Kauffman Stadium

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:22 Twelve-year-old Adam Koss on journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums Pause 1:43 Royals manager Ned Yost on Kansas City's 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers 2:09 Royals Jason Hammel on 5-3 loss to Rangers 2:50 Royals' Mike Moustakas reflects on 2017 All-Star Game 3:46 Could be contenders: Should the Royals consider trades? 0:52 Salvador Perez on MLB translator program: 'So grateful they started' 0:57 Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:42 Listen: Lorenzo Cain describes exchange with umpire who ejected him 5:15 True Blue Live: Rustin Dodd and Andy McCullough discuss the Royals-Dodgers series 1:16 Mike Moustakas chases Steve Balboni's Royals' home run record Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email 12-year-old Adam Koss is traveling around the country with his father to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums, and raise money for charity in the process. Video by John Sleezer and Josh Tolentino/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

