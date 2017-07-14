Twelve-year-old boy who is on journey to visit every MLB ballpark comes to Kauffman Stadium

The Washington Post published a questionnaire this week, asking baseball fans how many major league baseball parks they have been to.
Next month, 12-year-old Adam Koss will be able to mark down all 30 stadiums, a journey he is completing this summer in celebration of his bar mitzvah. Instead of having a traditional party, Adam’s wish was to travel across the country and watch a game at every Major League Baseball stadium. Along the way, he has raised money for three charities: The Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. Baldrick’s Foundation and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Adam visited Kansas City on Friday to watch the Royals host the Texas Rangers. Kauffman Stadium was park No. 17 on the list. He started the trip with his father, Lawrence, on June 22 at Camden Yards and will finish on Aug. 24 at Citi Field in New York at a Mets game.
The trip is entirely financed by the Koss family, though a majority of teams have helped by providing free tickets, lodging, etc.
“My dream is to go to every MLB Park ,” said Adam, who plays left field and third base for his little-league team in New York. “I realized, doing so, we could raise money along the way. It’s been a dream come true.”
During each game, Adam doesn’t picked a team to win (unless it’s his favorite, New York Yankees). Instead, he roots to witness home runs.
The Koss family started another foundation titled “Adam’s Home Run Club.” Fans can pledge a donation for each home run he witnesses on his road trip. For example, someone who pledges $1 to the Home Run Club would give $100 dollars to charity if Adam witnesses 100 home runs on his trip. Currently, each homer Adam sees equals to a $110 donation per home run. He’s seen 34 home runs through 16 games.
“This experience has been awesome,” Adam said. “Already being at 16 parks, I never would’ve imagined visiting this many, let alone all of them.”
Adam has a website at adamsmlbroadtrip.com
Comments