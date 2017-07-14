Entering second half, Moustakas believes Royals belong in the postseason

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:22 Twelve-year-old Adam Koss on journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums Pause 1:43 Royals manager Ned Yost on Kansas City's 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers 2:09 Royals Jason Hammel on 5-3 loss to Rangers 2:50 Royals' Mike Moustakas reflects on 2017 All-Star Game 3:46 Could be contenders: Should the Royals consider trades? 0:52 Salvador Perez on MLB translator program: 'So grateful they started' 0:57 Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:42 Listen: Lorenzo Cain describes exchange with umpire who ejected him 5:15 True Blue Live: Rustin Dodd and Andy McCullough discuss the Royals-Dodgers series 1:16 Mike Moustakas chases Steve Balboni's Royals' home run record Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas speaks about his experience at 2017 All-Star Game and facing former teammates Greg Holland and Wade Davis. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas speaks about his experience at 2017 All-Star Game and facing former teammates Greg Holland and Wade Davis. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star