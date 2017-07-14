Could be contenders: Should the Royals consider trades?

The Kansas City Star's Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger give their thoughts on whether or not the Royals should consider trading for players while the team is still on the playoff bubble. The Royals could go after pitching help for the starting rotation and bullpen if they remain in contention for a playoff spot.
Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Chris Ochsner and Chris Fickett The Kansas City Star

