Salvador Perez takes foul tip off his hand, but stays in All-Star Game

Had this been any other Royals player, fans might have really been worried.
Sure, there were a few breathless moments Tuesday after Giants catcher Buster Posey fouled off a pitch that hit Royals catcher Salvador Perez in the right hand in the first inning of the All-Star Game in Miami.
A trainer came out to check on Perez, who grimaced. But Perez declared that he would be able to continue.
Here is the play:
Perez has a reputation for being tougher than the average player. Remember that terrible collision with Drew Butera in March during the World Baseball Classic? Perez limped off the field, but he wasn’t out of action all that long. In 2016, Perez collided with third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert as both tried to get a foul popup.
Again, Perez’s knee seemed to take a hard knock, but he didn’t need to go on the disabled list.
In the second inning of the All-Star Game, Perez came to the plate and hit a looper to right field that was snagged by Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper on a nice play.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments