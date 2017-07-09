Royals starter Danny Duffy ended up with a loss Sunday against the Dodgers, but he did get a hit against Clayton Kershaw.
Royals starter Danny Duffy ended up with a loss Sunday against the Dodgers, but he did get a hit against Clayton Kershaw. Mark J. Terrill The Associated Press
July 09, 2017 10:35 PM

Royals’ Duffy singles off Kershaw, calls Dodgers ace ‘best pitcher of all time’

By Rustin Dodd

LOS ANGELES

Sunday wasn’t a total loss for Royals starter Danny Duffy.

He surrendered three homers in a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also secured the second hit of his career, bouncing a single up the middle in the fifth inning against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

“Just tie your hands together and give you a blindfold,” Duffy said. “That’s what (Royals video coordinator Mark Topping) always says.”

Kershaw finished with a complete game on just 99 pitches. He is a three-time Cy Young Award winner.

“I was pleased,” Duffy said of the hit. “It would be a lot cooler if I wouldn’t have given it up today. But down the road, I’m sure I’ll be able to look back on this and tell my grandkids that I got a hit off the best pitcher of all time. So that’s kind of cool.”

Watch Duffy’s hit off Kershaw here.

Duffy was making his first-ever start at Dodger Stadium, just 150 miles from his hometown of Lompoc, Calif. On Friday, he reminisced about his childhood experiences during a pregame stroll around the field.

“I gave myself that opportunity the first day we got here,” he said. “I just went out to center field and just looked around. I looked at the seats that I sat in when I was kid.”

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.

