Royals fall to Dodgers, close out first half with three straight losses

In the last week, the people of Kansas City came together to help send two third basemen — the Royals’ Mike Moustakas and the Dodgers’ Justin Turner — to the All-Star Game.
A public relations alliance between two franchises and two fan bases served the players well. On Sunday, Turner displayed why he is most worthy of trip to Miami.
In the Royals’ 5-2 loss at Dodger Stadium, Turner clubbed two towering homers and finished with three RBIs against starter Danny Duffy. The production spelled doom as the Royals finished the first half by losing three straight to the Dodgers.
The Royals’ offense managed just two runs against Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw, who struck out 13 while tossing a complete game. They enter the All-Star break with a 44-43 record after a 3-3 road trip through Seattle and Los Angeles.
In their final game of the first half, Royals manager Ned Yost fielded a lineup that was partly a function of the schedule — see: Sunday afternoon game — and partly a function of Kershaw’s presence on the mound.
Alex Gordon and Mike Moustakas, both left-handed hitters, drew days off against the best left-handed pitcher in the game. Salvador Perez sat out after catching in particularly humid conditions on Saturday evening.
Perez and Moustakas were set to join starting pitcher Jason Vargas on a charter flight to Miami on Sunday evening in preparation for All-Star Game activities on Monday. Yost stressed that Perez was in need of a day off, a tactic to keep him fresh in the late summer months.
“He was gonna be worn to a frazzle if I played him today,” Yost said.
So the Royals closed out the first half without two All-Stars. The offense was limited to Eric Hosmer and little else against Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner and the consensus best pitcher in the world.
Hosmer singled in his first at-bat in the second, clubbed a two-run homer in the fourth and added a second single to left field in the sixth. In 2014, Hosmer finished 2 for 3 in his only career start against Kershaw. On Sunday, he improved to 5 for 7 in his career against the left-handed ace.
When Hosmer wasn’t at the plate, Kershaw appeared in command. Lorenzo Cain ripped a single to left field. Duffy added another single. Jorge Bonifacio singled to left in the ninth. And that was it.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
