Royals pitcher Kelvin Herrera (right) walked in the winning run in the 10th inning against the Dodgers on Saturday in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill The Associated Press
Royals

July 08, 2017 10:08 PM

Royals go down on walk-off walk in 5-4 loss to Dodgers

By Rustin Dodd

LOS ANGELES

Of all the reasons to be concerned by a loss, the biggest perhaps was not on the field Saturday as the Royals fell 5-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

That is saying something, of course, considering how this ended, with Royals relievers Scott Alexander and Kelvin Herrera combining to walk four batters in the bottom of the 10th inning and forcing in the winning run on a walk-off walk.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “A four-walk walk-off.”

And, yet, the most distressing development might have been resting somewhere in the shade of the Dodgers dugout, a bearded, shaggy-haired ace with three Cy Young Awards and a 2.19 ERA this season. Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw will make his final start of the first half Sunday, and the Royals must handle a future Hall of Famer to avoid a three-game losing streak heading into the All-Star break.

This was life after the Royals climbed out of a 3-0 hole, blew a late 4-3 lead following a solo homer by Salvador Perez in the eighth, and then watched their bullpen crumble in the 10th. This was life after they had dropped their second straight game and fell to 44-42 overall. The Dodgers are now an astounding 60-29.

In a 4-4 game, Yost called on Alexander, his lefty sinkerball specialist, to pitch the 10th. So confident was Yost in Alexander’s ability that he double-switched backup catcher Drew Butera into the game before the inning, moving the pitcher’s spot further away in the chance that Alexander needed to pitch two innings.

And then it started. Alexander fell behind 2-0 on Chase Utley and Corey Seager, issuing walks on eight and seven pitches, respectively. Yost allowed Alexander to remain in the game and face right-handed hitter Justin Turner, a lefty killer. Alexander entered the day with a 1.89 ERA and just 12 walks in 33  1/3 innings. Moments later, he walked another hitter on a 3-2 count.

“I think every walk was a 3-2,” Alexander said. “I think I just put myself in bad situations being behind, having to fight back in every single count.”

The bases loaded, Yost re-emerged and called on closer Herrea to face rookie star Cody Bellinger, who had clubbed a game-tying homer in the bottom of the eighth. Once again, the count ran to 3-2. Herrera missed with a slider, looking for the strikeout.

“I was trying to throw that slider for strike three,” Herrera said. “I flew open a little bit.”

The ending was painful. Yet, as the Royals attempted to excavate the loss inside the visitors clubhouse, there were other moments to lament.

They failed to score in the top half of the 10th after Eric Hosmer hit a routine grounder that squirted under the glove of Seager at shortstop. Perez had whacked his 18th homer in the eighth, only to see Joakim Soria hang a change-up to Bellinger in the bottom half of the inning. Bellinger deposited the baseball over the left-field wall for his 25th homer in 69 games.

“It was the right pitch,” Yost said. “It was just elevated a hair too much.”

The Royals trailed 3-0 after three innings but clawed back into the game with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Starter Ian Kennedy settled in and worked through the sixth, recording a quality start. He yielded three runs in six innings while throwing 100 pitches.

With the deficit at 3-2, the offense kept pecking away in the seventh, a long and eventful inning that featured a double-switch, a controversial strike call and an ejection in the moments after.

The drama began when second baseman Whit Merrifield poked a one-out single to left field against Dodgers reliever Brandon Morrow, tying the game at 3-3. Moments later, rookie Jorge Bonifacio lined a single into left, loading the bases with one out. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called on flame-throwing reliever Pedro Baez to face Lorenzo Cain.

Three men on and the game tied, Cain worked the count to 2-2, fouling off a 98 mph fastball. Baez came back with another fastball that appeared two inches off the plate. Home plate umpire Bill Miller called strike three.

Cain was annoyed, but the half inning did not end until Hosmer hit a dribbler to first base. As Cain grabbed his glove and headed back out to center field, he yammered something at Miller as he passed by. The comments earned him an ejection.

“I just told him the ball was outside,” Cain said. “He just kind of looked at me, threw his hands up, saying he had it as a strike. I just told him: ‘I looked at the video. It was clearly a ball.’ He just kind of threw his hands up, then he threw me out.”

As he stood near his locker, Cain appeared most irritated by the obstinacy in the encounter.

“I had a few words with him,” Cain said. “I just went up to him, let him know how I felt. I just told him: ‘Why can’t you just admit you missed the call?’ He just kept saying: ‘I had it as a strike.’ I mean, whatever. What can you do about it?”

The missed opportunity would stand as a pivotal point. But before the Royals could rally, a suspect decision squandered an opportunity for a breakthrough inning in the fourth. The Royals opened the inning with a single from Bonifacio and a walk from Cain. Moments later, Hosmer swung at a 1-0 cutter and dropped a single into center field. With nobody out, Bonifacio waited to see if the ball would drop, moving back toward second before heading to third.

Mike Jirschele, the Royals’ veteran third-base coach, waved Bonifacio home. Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson threw a strike to the plate, cutting down Bonifacio. Salvador Perez followed by blooping an RBI single to center. Still, it could have been more.

By the 10th, every run was magnified. The Royals wasted an opportunity to even the series. Their penance: Kershaw on Sunday afternoon.

“I thought we played really good today,” Alexander said. “It (stinks) that it came down to me walking guys and we lost the game.”

Dodgers 5, Royals 4, 10 inn.

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Merrifield 2b-lf

5

1

2

1

0

1

.285

Bonifacio rf

4

0

2

0

1

0

.250

Cain cf

3

1

1

0

1

1

.275

Torres 2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.300

Hosmer 1b

5

0

2

0

0

0

.313

Perez c

5

1

2

2

0

1

.290

Alexander p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Herrera p

0

0

0

0

0

0

Moustakas 3b

5

0

0

0

0

0

.270

Escobar ss

5

1

2

0

0

0

.228

Gordon lf-cf

4

0

0

0

0

3

.195

Kennedy p

2

0

0

0

0

0

.333

a-Moss ph

0

0

0

0

1

0

.194

Minor p

0

0

0

0

0

0

b-Soler ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.165

Soria p

0

0

0

0

0

0

Moylan p

0

0

0

0

0

0

Butera c

0

0

0

0

0

0

.232

Totals

40

4

11

3

3

7

Dodgers

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Utley 2b-1b

4

2

1

0

1

0

.226

Seager ss

4

0

1

0

1

2

.298

Turner 3b

3

0

0

1

1

0

.375

Bellinger 1b-rf

3

2

2

2

2

1

.264

Taylor lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.289

Pederson cf

4

1

2

2

0

1

.241

Grandal c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.267

Barnes c

1

0

0

0

0

0

.282

Puig rf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.254

Baez p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Avilan p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Romo p

0

0

0

0

0

0

Jansen p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.500

c-Forsythe ph-2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.249

McCarthy p

2

0

0

0

0

2

.050

Morrow p

0

0

0

0

0

0

Hernandez rf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.213

Stripling p

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals

34

5

8

5

5

8

Royals

000

110

110

0

4

11

0

Dodgers

021

000

010

1

5

8

1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Kennedy in the 7th. b-struck out for Minor in the 8th. c-grounded out for Jansen in the 9th.

E: Seager (5). LOB: Kansas City 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B: Merrifield (16), Bellinger (15), Grandal (19). HR: Perez (18), off Baez; Pederson (9), off Kennedy; Bellinger (25), off Soria. RBIs: Merrifield (33), Perez 2 (57), Turner (34), Bellinger 2 (58), Pederson 2 (26). SB: Utley (4). SF: Turner.

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 4 (Hosmer 2, Escobar 2); Los Angeles 4 (Utley, Pederson 2, McCarthy). RISP: Kansas City 4 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 6. GIDP: Perez. DP: Los Angeles 1 (Seager, Utley, Bellinger).

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Kennedy

6

7

3

3

1

7

100

4.45

Minor

1

0

0

0

0

1

11

1.87

Soria

1

1

1

1

0

0

15

3.41

Moylan

1

0

0

0

0

0

11

5.28

Alexander L, 1-3

0

0

1

1

3

0

21

2.16

Herrera

0

0

0

0

1

0

6

4.50

Dodgers

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

McCarthy

6

6

2

1

2

1

75

3.12

Morrow

0.1

3

1

1

1

1

20

1.93

Baez

1

2

1

1

0

1

28

1.43

Avilan

0.1

0

0

0

0

1

4

4.30

Romo

0.1

0

0

0

0

1

4

6.12

Jansen

1

0

0

0

0

1

16

0.96

Stripling W, 1-3

1

0

0

0

0

1

14

3.92

Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

Inherited runners-scored: Herrera 3-1, Baez 3-0, Avilan 1-0, Romo 1-0. WP: Kennedy, McCarthy. PB: Grandal (9).

Umpires: Home, Bill Miller; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor. Time: 3:43. Att: 45,225.

