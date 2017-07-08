Royals starter Danny Duffy gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last start, a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on July 4 in Seattle.
Royals starter Danny Duffy gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last start, a 7-3 victory over the Mariners on July 4 in Seattle. John Froschauer The Associated Press
Royals’ Danny Duffy prepares for homecoming start at Dodger Stadium

By Rustin Dodd

LOS ANGELES

On Sunday, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy will start at Dodger Stadium, just 150 miles from his hometown of Lompoc, Calif. A Dodgers fan as a child, Duffy grew up coming to games at Chavez Ravine. So on Saturday, he marked the homecoming with a special post on his Instagram account, sharing an old photo of he and his father at Dodger Stadium.

“Been a cool experience reliving some childhood memories here in LA,” Duffy wrote. “Thanks to mom and pop for bringing me up in the game.”

Duffy will start against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for the second time in his career. Duffy and Kershaw also started opposite each other on June 24, 2014 at Kauffman Stadium. The Dodgers won that game 2-0 behind eight scoreless innings from Kershaw.

Danny Duffy's childhood home in Lompoc, California filled with memorabilia, memories

See the batting cage where Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy learned to pitch and hit with the help of his parents, Dan and Deanna, who've also kept many pictures of Danny and other baseball memorabilia at their home in Lompoc, California.

Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star

Duffy is making his second start since returning from a strained oblique muscle on Tuesday night in Seattle. He allowed two runs in 5  2/3 innings in a 7-3 victory over the Mariners. Kershaw, 29, and a three-time Cy Young Award winner, enters his final start of the second half with a 13-2 record and a 2.19 ERA in 18 starts.

Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty

Danny Duffy's grandmother Terry Schneider played baseball in the era of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League as chronicled in the movie "A League of Their Own." Schneider, a left-hander, played shortstop and outfield for New York Life Insurance, where she worked during the day. Danny Duffy's arm strength may be attributable to her arm and that of his mother, Deanna, a longtime softball player who played many catch games with her son. Duffy's father, Dan, showed off Schneider's glove.

Vahe Gregorian The Kansas City Star

