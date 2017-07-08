Royals’ Danny Duffy prepares for homecoming start at Dodger Stadium

On Sunday, Royals left-hander Danny Duffy will start at Dodger Stadium, just 150 miles from his hometown of Lompoc, Calif. A Dodgers fan as a child, Duffy grew up coming to games at Chavez Ravine. So on Saturday, he marked the homecoming with a special post on his Instagram account, sharing an old photo of he and his father at Dodger Stadium.
“Been a cool experience reliving some childhood memories here in LA,” Duffy wrote. “Thanks to mom and pop for bringing me up in the game.”
Duffy will start against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw for the second time in his career. Duffy and Kershaw also started opposite each other on June 24, 2014 at Kauffman Stadium. The Dodgers won that game 2-0 behind eight scoreless innings from Kershaw.
Duffy is making his second start since returning from a strained oblique muscle on Tuesday night in Seattle. He allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings in a 7-3 victory over the Mariners. Kershaw, 29, and a three-time Cy Young Award winner, enters his final start of the second half with a 13-2 record and a 2.19 ERA in 18 starts.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments