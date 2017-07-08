Cooled off in Los Angeles: Royals fall 4-1 to Dodgers in series opener

The Royals entered the weekend on a blistering pace, the owners of 18 victories in 24 games.
On Friday night inside Dodger Stadium, they were cooled off by baseball’s other ridiculously hot team. The Royals dropped a 4-1 decision to the Dodgers on the first night of a three-game series. Los Angeles reveled in a victory for a 24th time in 28 games.
Here in Chavez Ravine, the torrid streak veers toward the incredible. Yet the Dodgers possess an embarrassment of riches; a wildly talented young core, a payroll that surpasses $240 million, the best pitcher in the world in Clayton Kershaw. For one night, the formula — sans Kershaw, who will pitch Sunday — was enough to end the Royals’ four-game winning streak.
Kansas City managed just one run in five innings against Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda. They came up empty against the Los Angeles bullpen. Royals starter Jason Hammel absorbed the loss, allowing three runs in six innings.
For much of the night, the strike zone was inconsistent and tight. Hammel spent his evening pitching out of trouble, surrendering eight hits and three walks. The Royals (44-41) lost ground on Cleveland and Minnesota in the American League Central, falling two games behind the first-place Indians and a half-game behind the Twins. They will close out the first half of the season with two more games here on Saturday and Sunday.
On Friday, for the first time in 14 years, the Royals arrived at Dodger Stadium for a baseball game. As the temperatures rose above 90 degrees, Mike Moustakas ventured out into the outfield grass at just before 3 p.m., exploring the surroundings. As a native of Southern California, he had grown up coming to games here. As a high school star at Chatsworth High, he had played games on this grass.
“I’m pretty happy to be back, for sure,” Moustakas said.
Moustakas had other reasons to be enthused. One day earlier, he had spent the morning with his wife and young daughter, Mila, relishing an off day before learning he had made the All-Star Game for the second time in three seasons. Royals fan had sent Moustakas to Miami behind a maniacal zeal for online voting. Moustakas has earned the honor with a career-high 25 homers in the first half.
The production has propelled the Royals back into playoff contention in the American League. On Friday, they met the only major-league team with more momentum. The Dodgers entered the day with 23 wins in 27 games. At 58-29, they possessed the best record in the National League.
Their lineup is fearsome, their organizational depth nearly unmatched. In the series opener, the challenge fell to Hammel.
Hammel evaded heavy traffic on the base paths in the early innings. At times, the task appeared laborious. Lorenzo Cain made a leaping grab at the wall in the bottom of the first, snuffing out a run and robbing extra bases from Los Angeles’ Chris Taylor. Hammel worked around a walk and a single in the third, striking out Dodgers wunderkind Cody Bellinger and inducing a fly ball from Joc Pederson. In all, Hammel allowed six base runners in the opening three innings. Yet he kept the Dodgers off the scoreboard.
Eventually, he would slip off the tightrope. The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a double from Moustakas and an RBI single from shortstop Alcides Escobar. The Dodgers finally broke through for two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Right fielder Yasiel Puig added a monstrous solo homer in the sixth.
The Royals fell to 3-1 on this West Coast road trip. The hottest team in the American League did not have an answer.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
