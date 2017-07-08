Cooled off in Los Angeles: Royals fall 4-1 to Dodgers in series opener

In the moments after the Royals’ first loss in six days, Jason Hammel was frustrated. He had yielded three runs in six innings against the hottest team in baseball, a quality start against the dynamic Los Angeles Dodgers. Yet after a 4-1 loss on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, he believed he was capable of more.
“When I get a run, sometimes I got to make it stand up,” Hammel said. “That’s the disappointing part.”
On the fifth night of a road trip, in the afterglow of a three-game sweep over the Seattle Mariners, the Royals had struck first, scoring once in the top of the fourth. But then the offense was handcuffed, and the Dodgers kept attacking, and Hammel was left to lament a series of small moments.
In the fourth, he threw a two-out slider to Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda, who grounded the pitch into left field. The hit extended the inning. Moments later, the Dodgers had manufactured two runs with two sharp singles.
“I was just trying to get ahead with a slider and he hit it into the ground,” Hammel said. “The surface here is pretty fast, so anything on the ground has a chance to get through.”
The other irritating moment came in the sixth against the Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig. The Royals trailed just 2-1. Hammel had labored and maneuvered through a difficult lineup. He threw a two-strike fastball that he thought clipped the zone.
Todd Tichenor, the home-plate umpire, called a ball. On the next pitch, Hammel tried to come back with a slider in the dirt. Puig was sitting on breaking ball. Hammel left the pitch up. The baseball ended up a souvenir in the left-field bleacher seats.
“I was pretty upset,” Hammel said. “Because I thought it was a strike. I went back and looked at it. It was close.
“The one thing I’ll say: It’s tough to get big-league hitters out when you give them four strikes.”
That was the micro story on Friday night, little moments that took on bigger meaning. For the Royals, the macro view was slightly less painful. They had entered the weekend on a blistering pace, the owners of 18 victories in 24 games. On Friday, they were cooled by baseball’s other ridiculously hot team.
The Dodgers are now 24-4 in their last 28 games, like a runaway train in the night. The torrid stretch veers toward the incredible. Yet the Dodgers possess an embarrassment of riches; a wildly talented young core, a payroll that surpasses $240 million, the best pitcher in the world in Clayton Kershaw. For one night, the formula — sans Kershaw, who will pitch Sunday — was enough to end the Royals’ four-game winning streak.
Kansas City managed just one run in five innings against Maeda. They came up empty against the Los Angeles bullpen. Hammel absorbed the loss, yet it was the offense that could not break through. The Royals had never seen Maeda. The results appeared to support that fact.
“He commanded his pitches really well,” said third baseman Mike Moustakas, who enjoyed a homecoming in Los Angeles. “He threw his fastball and curveball in the zone and out of the zone when he needed to. He threw the ball fantastic for them. Days like this, you got to tip your hat.”
The Royals (44-41) lost ground on Cleveland and Minnesota in the American League Central, falling two games behind the first-place Indians and a half-game behind the Twins. They will close out the first half of the season with games here in Chavez Ravine. With Kershaw on the mound on Sunday, Saturday looms as a pivotal matchup.
On Friday, for the first time in 14 years, the Royals arrived at Dodger Stadium for a baseball game. As the temperatures rose above 90 degrees, Moustakas ventured out into the outfield grass just before 3 p.m., exploring the surroundings. As a native of Southern California, he had grown up coming to games here. As a high school star at Chatsworth High, he had played games on this grass.
“I’m pretty happy to be back, for sure,” Moustakas said.
Moustakas had other reasons to be enthused. One day earlier, he had spent the morning with his wife and young daughter, Mila, relishing an off day before learning he had made the All-Star Game for the second time in three seasons. Royals fan sent Moustakas to Miami behind a maniacal zeal for online voting. Moustakas has earned the honor with a career-high 25 homers in the first half.
The production has propelled the Royals to 18 victories in 24 games, back into playoff contention in the American. On Friday, they met the only major-league team with more momentum. The Dodgers entered the day with 23 wins in 27 games. At 58-29, they possessed the best record in the National League.
Their lineup is fearsome, their organizational depth nearly unmatched. They are young and talented and fabulously wealthy. In the series opener, the challenge fell to Hammel.
Hammel evaded heavy traffic on the base paths in the early innings. At times, the task appeared laborious. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain made a leaping grab at the wall in the bottom of the first, snuffing out a run and robbing extra bases from Los Angeles’ Chris Taylor. Hammel worked around a walk and a single in the third, striking out Dodgers wunderkind Cody Bellinger and inducing a fly ball from Joc Pederson. In all, Hammel allowed six base runners in the opening three innings. He kept the scoreboard clean.
The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a double from Moustakas and an RBI single from shortstop Alcides Escobar. The Dodgers finally broke through for two runs in the bottom of the fourth. They tacked on another run in the sixth on the Puig homer. The hottest team in the American League did not have an answer.
“That’s a tough lineup to battle,” Hammel said. “They’re obviously playing well right now.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Dodgers 4, Royals 1
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield rf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.283
Torres 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.308
Cain cf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.274
Hosmer 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.312
Perez c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.288
Moustakas 3b
4
1
1
0
0
2
.275
Escobar ss
3
0
1
1
0
0
.226
Gordon lf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.198
Hammel p
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Soler ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.167
Feliz p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Moylan p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Totals
30
1
5
1
2
7
Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Forsythe 3b
3
0
1
1
2
1
.250
Seager ss
4
0
1
1
0
1
.298
Taylor lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.294
Bellinger 1b
3
0
1
0
1
1
.259
Pederson cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.235
Grandal c
4
0
0
0
0
4
.267
Utley 2b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.225
Puig rf
4
1
2
1
0
2
.253
Maeda p
2
1
1
0
0
0
.154
Fields p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Hernandez ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.215
Stewart p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Turner ph
0
0
0
0
1
0
.380
Jansen p
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
Totals
33
4
10
4
4
11
Kansas City
000
100
000
—
1
5
0
Los Angeles
000
201
01x
—
4
10
0
LOB: Kansas City 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B: Moustakas (15), Gordon (11), Pederson (12), Utley (11). HR: Puig (16), off Hammel. RBIs: Escobar (27), Forsythe (15), Seager (45), Utley (23), Puig (43). SB: Merrifield (14). CS: Escobar (3). S: Hammel.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 3 (Torres, Cain 2); Los Angeles 4 (Forsythe, Taylor, Pederson 2). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 4; Los Angeles 3 for 10. GIDP: Pederson. DP: Kansas City 1 (Torres, Escobar, Hosmer).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hammel, L, 4-8
6
8
3
3
3
7
102
5.04
Feliz
1.1
2
1
1
0
2
18
5.29
Moylan
0.2
0
0
0
1
2
15
5.46
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Maeda, W, 7-4
5
4
1
1
2
5
86
4.38
Fields, H, 4
1
1
0
0
0
1
13
2.93
Stewart, H, 1
2
0
0
0
0
1
25
0.00
Jansen, S, 21-21
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
0.98
Inherited runners-scored: Moylan 1-0. PB: Grandal (8).
Umpires: Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Adam Hamari. Time: 2:59. Att.:48,017 (56,000).
Comments