Royals' pitcher Matt Strahm undergoes season-ending knee surgery

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:15 True Blue Live: Rustin Dodd and Andy McCullough discuss the Royals-Dodgers series Pause 1:16 Mike Moustakas chases Steve Balboni's Royals' home run record 1:09 Royals win another series, beat Mariners 7-3 1:36 Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 0:44 Ex-Royal Jarrod Dyson catches up with Ned Yost in Seattle 2:10 Royals' Whit Merrifield on stealing three bases against the Twins 1:24 Royals' Travis Wood on getting start in 6-2 win over Twins 1:12 Royals pitcher Scott Alexander on his first major-league victory 1:34 Ned Yost plans on spending six hours a day on his tractor during All-Star break 2:11 Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm is planning on getting a second opinion on his torn patellar tendon. John Sleezer and Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm is planning on getting a second opinion on his torn patellar tendon. John Sleezer and Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star