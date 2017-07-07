Mike Moustakas chases Steve Balboni's Royals' home run record

Mike Moustakas is on pace to smash the Kansas City Royals' single-season home run record. The Royals have played 84 games through July 6, 2017. Moustakas has hit 25 home runs in 76 of those games, putting him on pace to hit 48. Steve Balboni has held the franchise single-season record of 36 home runs since 1985.