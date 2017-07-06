Royals

July 06, 2017 1:06 AM

Kansas City Royals box score for July 5

Royals 9, Mariners 6, 10 inn.

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

5

1

1

0

0

2

.286

Bonifacio rf

5

0

1

0

0

2

.246

Cain cf

4

2

1

2

1

1

.278

Hosmer 1b

4

2

1

2

1

0

.313

Perez c

5

1

1

2

0

2

.288

Moustakas 3b

5

2

3

2

0

0

.275

Soler dh

4

0

0

0

1

3

.169

Escobar ss

5

0

1

0

0

1

.225

Gordon lf

4

1

1

1

1

3

.196

Totals

41

9

10

9

4

14

Seattle

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Segura ss

5

2

2

2

0

1

.343

Valencia 1b

4

0

0

0

1

1

.272

Cano 2b

5

1

1

0

0

1

.275

Cruz dh

4

1

2

2

0

0

.294

Gamel lf

4

0

2

1

0

1

.335

Haniger rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.267

Zunino c

4

1

1

1

0

1

.234

Dyson cf

2

1

0

0

1

1

.247

Heredia ph-cf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.278

Motter 3b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.206

Totals

37

6

9

6

2

8

Kansas City

400

020

000

3

9

10

0

Seattle

231

000

000

0

6

9

2

E: Cano (5), Gamel (2). LOB: Kansas City 7, Seattle 3. 2B: Hosmer (20), Gamel (16). HR: Moustakas (25), off Miranda; Cain (11), off Miranda; Perez (17), off Pazos; Zunino (12), off Vargas; Segura (6), off Vargas; Cruz (15), off Vargas. RBIs: Cain 2 (30), Hosmer 2 (40), Perez 2 (55), Moustakas 2 (54), Gordon (26), Segura 2 (28), Cruz 2 (63), Gamel (28), Zunino (36). SB: Merrifield (13), Segura (9), Dyson (20). DP: Kansas City 1.

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Vargas

5

8

6

6

1

4

2.62

Alexander

2

1

0

0

1

1

1.89

Soria

1

0

0

0

0

1

3.25

Minor, W, 5-1

1

0

0

0

0

1

1.91

Herrera, S, 19

1

0

0

0

0

1

4.50

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Miranda

5

5

6

6

2

6

4.15

Zych

2 1/3

0

0

0

0

4

2.42

Rzepczynski

 1/3

1

0

0

1

1

3.31

Diaz

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

2

3.48

Pazos, L, 2-2

 1/3

2

3

1

1

0

3.15

Vincent

 2/3

1

0

0

0

1

2.20

Inherited runners-scored: Diaz 2-0, Vincent 2-1. HBP: Zych (Merrifield). WP: Vargas. Time: 3:34. Att: 15,157.

