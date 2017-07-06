Kansas City Royals box score for July 5

Royals 9, Mariners 6, 10 inn.
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
5
1
1
0
0
2
.286
Bonifacio rf
5
0
1
0
0
2
.246
Cain cf
4
2
1
2
1
1
.278
Hosmer 1b
4
2
1
2
1
0
.313
Perez c
5
1
1
2
0
2
.288
Moustakas 3b
5
2
3
2
0
0
.275
Soler dh
4
0
0
0
1
3
.169
Escobar ss
5
0
1
0
0
1
.225
Gordon lf
4
1
1
1
1
3
.196
Totals
41
9
10
9
4
14
Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Segura ss
5
2
2
2
0
1
.343
Valencia 1b
4
0
0
0
1
1
.272
Cano 2b
5
1
1
0
0
1
.275
Cruz dh
4
1
2
2
0
0
.294
Gamel lf
4
0
2
1
0
1
.335
Haniger rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.267
Zunino c
4
1
1
1
0
1
.234
Dyson cf
2
1
0
0
1
1
.247
Heredia ph-cf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.278
Motter 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.206
Totals
37
6
9
6
2
8
Kansas City
400
020
000
3
—
9
10
0
Seattle
231
000
000
0
—
6
9
2
E: Cano (5), Gamel (2). LOB: Kansas City 7, Seattle 3. 2B: Hosmer (20), Gamel (16). HR: Moustakas (25), off Miranda; Cain (11), off Miranda; Perez (17), off Pazos; Zunino (12), off Vargas; Segura (6), off Vargas; Cruz (15), off Vargas. RBIs: Cain 2 (30), Hosmer 2 (40), Perez 2 (55), Moustakas 2 (54), Gordon (26), Segura 2 (28), Cruz 2 (63), Gamel (28), Zunino (36). SB: Merrifield (13), Segura (9), Dyson (20). DP: Kansas City 1.
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Vargas
5
8
6
6
1
4
2.62
Alexander
2
1
0
0
1
1
1.89
Soria
1
0
0
0
0
1
3.25
Minor, W, 5-1
1
0
0
0
0
1
1.91
Herrera, S, 19
1
0
0
0
0
1
4.50
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Miranda
5
5
6
6
2
6
4.15
Zych
2 1/3
0
0
0
0
4
2.42
Rzepczynski
1/3
1
0
0
1
1
3.31
Diaz
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
2
3.48
Pazos, L, 2-2
1/3
2
3
1
1
0
3.15
Vincent
2/3
1
0
0
0
1
2.20
Inherited runners-scored: Diaz 2-0, Vincent 2-1. HBP: Zych (Merrifield). WP: Vargas. Time: 3:34. Att: 15,157.
