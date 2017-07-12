Salvador Perez on MLB translator program: 'So grateful they started'
It took Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who was born and raised in Venezuela, about three years before he felt comfortable enough with English to speak directly to media. He was happy when Major League Baseball introduced the bilingual media coordinator position in 2016.
Maria Torres and Monty DavisThe Kansas City Star
Lorenzo Cain was ejected during the seventh inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Following the game, this is how he described his interaction with umpire Bill Miller.
Mike Moustakas is on pace to smash the Kansas City Royals' single-season home run record. The Royals have played 84 games through July 6, 2017. Moustakas has hit 25 home runs in 76 of those games, putting him on pace to hit 48. Steve Balboni has held the