Royals’ Mike Moustakas is leading in Final Vote update released Wednesday

Royals fans are doing their part.
Third baseman Mike Moustakas is one of the five players in the Final Vote competition to decide the last American League Player who will be added to the All-Star Game roster for next week’s game in Miami.
Major League Baseball tweeted on Wednesday that Moustakas was the leader. He was also ahead in Tuesday’s update. In both cases, no vote totals were announced.
AL @Esurance #FinalVote update:— MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2017
Moose
Xander
Didi
Elvis
LoMo
Vote NOW: https://t.co/U0wjEObVJZ pic.twitter.com/YWAdoFXJyt
Fans can cast a ballot for Moustakas here or via a text message. The voting ends at 3 p.m. Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, any tweet that includes #VoteMoose will count toward his vote total.
Royals manager Ned Yost was on MLB Network Radio and said he’s been voting as well:
Ned Yost #Royals told me he spent an hr yesterday morning & this AM voting Moose for #FinalVote "till his hands hurt" #MLB @MLBNetworkRadio— Casey Stern (@CaseyStern) July 5, 2017
The winner will be announced Thursday at 5 p.m.
