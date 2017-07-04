Danny Duffy returns, Mike Moustakas homers again in 7-3 win over Mariners

On Monday afternoon, the day before his first start in five weeks, Danny Duffy rummaged around his locker at Safeco Field.
In moments, he located a pair of blue Moose antlers, pulled them on top of his head and headed out to the dugout. For 24 hours, he had become a one-man public relations machine, touting the All-Star candidacy of Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, his close friend and teammate.
Now it was time for more.
Moustakas is one of five players competing in the Final Vote to be the last member of the American League All-Star team. If he wins, he will make the team for the second time in three years. So Duffy took to Twitter, firing off a barrage of tweets; he voted the maximum number of times on his phone, and then he found an old Moose antler giveaway and headed out for a pregame interview with Fox Sports Kansas City.
“I’ve been voting 35 times a day,” Duffy said.
The move was quintessential Duffy. One day later, Moustakas repaid the favor, drilling his 24th homer as Duffy returned to the mound in a 7-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners. In his first start since May 28, Duffy surrendered just two runs in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday.
As they welcomed back their most gifted starter, the Royals (43-40) won for the fifth time in six games, solving Seattle’s Felix Hernandez and claiming their seventh series win in eight tries. Kansas City is now 33-20 in its last 53 games, a 100-win pace following an abysmal 10-20 start. The Royals have weathered a nine-game losing streak, rumors of their demise and an injury to a frontline starter.
On Tuesday, they were one step closer to the best version of themselves.
“We were playing some pretty good baseball,” Moustakas said. “Then you get your No. 1 guy back in the rotation again. It’s a pretty big lift.”
Duffy had not started since straining an oblique muscle in Cleveland in late May. He was expected to miss six to eight weeks but returned to the mound is just more than five. On Tuesday, he yielded two runs in the first inning, then settled in, mixing in his blend of fastballs and off-speed stuff, lasting 86 pitches when his pitch count was approximately 85.
In the moments after his start, Duffy was encouraged by the day. He synched up with catcher Salvador Perez. He relished the run support. He left a fastball in the zone to Seattle’s Nelson Cruz in the first inning, a mistake that led to his only two runs allowed.
Yet in the end, he sought to dedicate his performance to a kid named Noah Scott, a teenager back in his hometown of Lompoc, Calif., who recently lost a battle with leukemia.
“He fought his butt off,” Duffy said, “and that’s all for his family right there.”
The emotion of the dedication trumped the feeling of being back on the mound. Yet that, too, offered some measure of relief.
“I just feel like we kind of fell right back into place,” Duffy said.
As Duffy put zeros on the scoreboard, his offense rewarded his early return. Moustakas maintained his record home-run pace, hammering a two-run shot on a hanging breaking ball from Hernandez in the top of the fourth. Moustakas became just the 21st Royals player in franchise history to hit 24 homers in a season. The blast turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The Royals stayed on the attack, never trailing again.
“He’s been amazing to watch,” Royals manager Ned Yost said, “to get on a hot streak like this and especially a homer streak like he has.”
From his dugout perch, Yost watched Moustakas track the curveball from Hernandez. The moment offered an apt summation of Moustakas’ year. In the moments before the at-bat, Moustakas had formulated a plan with hitting coach Dale Sveum, looking for a certain pitch out over the plate. When he saw it, he did not miss.
“It was a pretty big breaking curveball,” Yost said. “And, I mean, just, boom.”
There was more of that. Second baseman Whit Merrifield opened the game with his seventh homer, clubbing a solo shot to left on the first pitch of the afternoon. Perez stretched the lead to 6-2 with a two-run double in the fifth inning. Eric Hosmer extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games, finishing 2 for 3 with a walk. He is now hitting .395 since June 24.
This day, however, belonged to Duffy, the loose, jovial ace who had worked his way back from injury. In the early afternoon, he appeared in a doorway of the visitors clubhouse. He wore basketball shorts and a Kobe Bryant high school throwback jersey, his usual pregame attire before starts. He headed to the bathroom and proceeded to shave his head.
For 37 days, the Royals had missed this sight — the Kobe jersey, the bald dome, the anxious energy oozing from Duffy as he sauntered about the room. Yet for 37 days, they had still thrived, their offense finding itself, their pitching staff offering quality performances, the club producing a 21-12 record with Duffy on the bench.
On Tuesday evening, the Royals’ most gifted starter was back, notching his first victory since May 23 in New York. And he was supported by the club’s most torrid power bat. Moustakas homered for the fifth time in seven days, bolstering his resume heading into the Home Run Derby next week, and pulling within 12 homers of Steve Balboni’s infamous franchise record with 79 games to play.
On Wednesday, the Royals will go for a sweep with All-Star Jason Vargas on the mound here at Safeco Field. It’s another reminder of how a season has transformed. On Tuesday, they added a potent arm to the rotation and won another series. They pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Cleveland. Duffy re-joined the chase and packed his moose antlers away.
“He looked great,” Yost said. “He looked just like Danny.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Royals 7, Mariners 3
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
5
1
1
1
0
0
.288
Bonifacio rf
4
2
1
0
1
2
.247
Cain cf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.278
Hosmer 1b
3
2
2
0
1
1
.313
Perez c
3
0
1
2
1
2
.290
Moustakas 3b
4
1
1
2
0
1
.269
Moss dh
4
1
1
0
0
0
.194
Escobar ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.225
Gordon lf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.195
Totals
35
7
7
5
4
8
Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Segura ss
5
1
4
1
0
0
.342
Valencia 1b
4
1
1
0
1
0
.276
Cano 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.276
Cruz dh
2
0
2
2
1
0
.291
1-Zunino pr-dh
0
0
0
0
0
0
.234
Seager 3b
4
0
0
0
0
3
.251
Haniger rf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.274
a-Gamel ph-rf
2
0
1
0
0
1
.332
Heredia cf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.279
b-Dyson ph-cf
2
0
0
0
0
1
.249
Ruiz c
2
1
0
0
2
1
.194
Motter lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.205
c-Powell ph-lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.194
Totals
33
3
8
3
4
8
Royals
100
320
001
—
7
7
1
Seattle
200
000
100
—
3
8
1
a-struck out for Haniger in the 6th. b-flied out for Heredia in the 7th. c-advanced to 2nd on fielder’s choice for Motter in the 7th. 1-ran for Cruz in the 8th.
E: Hosmer (1), Cano (4). LOB: Kansas City 5, Seattle 8. 2B: Hosmer (19), Perez (18), Moss (6). 3B: Bonifacio (1). HR: Merrifield (7), off Hernandez; Moustakas (24), off Hernandez. RBIs: Merrifield (32), Perez 2 (53), Moustakas 2 (52), Segura (26), Cruz 2 (61).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 2 (Moustakas, Moss); Seattle 4 (Valencia, Gamel 2, Dyson). RISP: Kansas City 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 8. Runners moved up: Escobar, Cano, Seager. GIDP: Segura, Valencia, Cano. DP: Kansas City 3 (Escobar, Hosmer), (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer), (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer).
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Duffy W, 5-4
5.2
5
2
2
2
4
86
3.51
Moylan
1.1
1
1
0
1
1
23
5.59
Minor
1
1
0
0
1
2
24
1.96
McCarthy
1
1
0
0
0
1
12
2.57
Seattle
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Hernandez L, 3-3
6
6
6
5
4
5
97
5.04
Gallardo
3
1
1
1
0
3
36
5.95
Holds: Moylan (11), Minor (9). Inherited runners-scored: Moylan 2-0. HBP: Duffy (Cruz). WP: Hernandez 2, Gallardo.
Umpires: Home, Greg Gibson; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Sam Holbrook. Time: 2:55. Att: 25,555.
