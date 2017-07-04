Danny Duffy returns, Mike Moustakas homers again in 7-3 win over Mariners

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Royals win another series, beat Mariners 7-3 Pause 1:36 Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 0:44 Ex-Royal Jarrod Dyson catches up with Ned Yost in Seattle 2:10 Royals' Whit Merrifield on stealing three bases against the Twins 1:24 Royals' Travis Wood on getting start in 6-2 win over Twins 1:12 Royals pitcher Scott Alexander on his first major-league victory 1:34 Ned Yost plans on spending six hours a day on his tractor during All-Star break 2:11 Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote 2:47 Royals' Jason Vargas selected for All-Star team 2:04 Royals manager Ned Yost talks about 6-2 victory over Minnesota Twins Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Royals are 43-40 after another win on Tuesday night. The Star's Rustin Dodd breaks it down. Rustin Dodd rdodd@kcstar.com

