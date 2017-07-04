Royals box for July 3

Royals 3, Mariners 1
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.290
Torres 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Cain cf
3
0
0
1
0
1
.283
Hosmer 1b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.310
Perez c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.289
Moustakas 3b
4
1
1
1
0
1
.270
Soler dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.177
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.228
Gordon lf
3
1
1
1
0
1
.198
Totals
33
3
7
3
0
6
Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Segura ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.332
Gamel lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.330
Cano 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.280
Haniger rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.277
Seager 3b
3
1
0
0
1
0
.254
Valencia 1b
4
0
3
0
0
1
.277
Dyson cf
2
0
0
0
1
0
.251
Zunino c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.234
Powell dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
.206
Cruz ph-dh
1
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Totals
31
1
4
0
2
9
Kansas City
110
010
000
—
3
7
0
Seattle
010
000
000
—
1
4
0
LOB: Kansas City 4, Seattle 5. 2B: Merrifield (15). HR: Moustakas (23), off Moore; Gordon (5), off Moore. RBIs: Cain (28), Moustakas (50), Gordon (25). SB: Merrifield (12). SF: Cain. DP: Kansas City 1.
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Kennedy, W, 3-6
6 2/3
4
1
1
2
7
4.44
Moylan
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
5.86
Feliz
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
5.23
Soria, S, 1
1
0
0
0
0
1
3.34
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Moore, L, 1-1
8
5
3
3
0
4
3.60
Pazos
1
2
0
0
0
2
2.91
Hold: Moylan (10), Feliz (1). Inherited runners-scored: Moylan 1-0. WP: Kennedy 2. Time: 2:28. Att: 35,789.
