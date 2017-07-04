Royals

July 04, 2017 12:03 AM

Royals box for July 3

Royals 3, Mariners 1

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield rf

4

1

2

0

0

0

.290

Torres 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Cain cf

3

0

0

1

0

1

.283

Hosmer 1b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.310

Perez c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.289

Moustakas 3b

4

1

1

1

0

1

.270

Soler dh

4

0

0

0

0

2

.177

Escobar ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

.228

Gordon lf

3

1

1

1

0

1

.198

Totals

33

3

7

3

0

6

Seattle

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Segura ss

4

0

0

0

0

1

.332

Gamel lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.330

Cano 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.280

Haniger rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.277

Seager 3b

3

1

0

0

1

0

.254

Valencia 1b

4

0

3

0

0

1

.277

Dyson cf

2

0

0

0

1

0

.251

Zunino c

3

0

1

0

0

1

.234

Powell dh

2

0

0

0

0

1

.206

Cruz ph-dh

1

0

0

0

0

1

.286

Totals

31

1

4

0

2

9

Kansas City

110

010

000

3

7

0

Seattle

010

000

000

1

4

0

LOB: Kansas City 4, Seattle 5. 2B: Merrifield (15). HR: Moustakas (23), off Moore; Gordon (5), off Moore. RBIs: Cain (28), Moustakas (50), Gordon (25). SB: Merrifield (12). SF: Cain. DP: Kansas City 1.

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Kennedy, W, 3-6

6 2/3

4

1

1

2

7

4.44

Moylan

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

5.86

Feliz

 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

5.23

Soria, S, 1

1

0

0

0

0

1

3.34

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Moore, L, 1-1

8

5

3

3

0

4

3.60

Pazos

1

2

0

0

0

2

2.91

Hold: Moylan (10), Feliz (1). Inherited runners-scored: Moylan 1-0. WP: Kennedy 2. Time: 2:28. Att: 35,789.

