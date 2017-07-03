Ian Kennedy delivers for Royals in 3-1 victory over the Mariners

A bullpen was running on fumes. A baseball team was spent after playing four games in three days and boarding a cross-country flight to the West Coast on Sunday night.
One day later, Royals manager Ned Yost sat in his office at Safeco Field on Monday afternoon and revealed a hope. He needed something special from starter Ian Kennedy. Well, not that special. But he needed length. He needed his starting pitcher to work deep into the night.
Nearly six hours later, Kennedy had delivered, offering 6 2/3 strong innings in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The performance spared the bullpen another heavy workload. The gritty effort carried a team to a series-opening win on the first night of a six-game road trip.
“It’s been a long weekend,” Kennedy said.
The Royals were resilient. On the day he was selected to participate in this year’s Home Run Derby, Mike Moustakas set a career high with his 23rd blast of the season in the second. Alex Gordon added a solo shot on a broken bat in the fifth.
The Royals (42-40) moved to a season-high two games over .500, sliding into a three-way tie for the second Wild Card spot in the American League.
In the aftermath of a grueling weekend, Kansas City picked up its ninth road win in its last 12 games. The stretch has coincided with a resurgent run from Kennedy, the steady right-hander who lost his delivery after a hamstring injury.
In his last three starts, Kennedy is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA. On Monday, he was durable and indefatigable, lasting 105 pitches and striking out seven.
As he pitched, Kennedy said, he occasionally glanced up at his pitch count on the scoreboard. When it reached 97 after six innings, Yost formulated a plan. Kennedy would head back out for the seventh. Reliever Peter Moylan would be ready to face Nelson Cruz if he pinch hit. Neftali Feliz would be the next man up. Joakim Soria would close in place of Kelvin Herrera, who was unavailable after a taxing weekend.
“It worked out perfectly,” Yost said. “That’s about all we had.”
Kennedy procured two outs in the seventh inning. Moylan struck out Cruz on three pitches and got one out in the eighth. Feliz and Soria secured the victory with efficient efforts.
“I felt like we had enough to cover whatever we needed to,” said Moylan, who logged his 31st scoreless appearance.
The Royals had no Scott Alexander on Monday. Matt Strahm is now on the disabled list. Mike Minor was unavailable, too. They called up Al Alburquerque from Omaha to serve as an emergency reinforcement in the pen. And yet, they conjured the winning formula from the salad days of 2014 and 2015: Build a lead, hold onto it late.
As the pitching staff limited the Mariners to just four hits, the offense was opportunistic, reliant on the long ball against Mariners rookie Andrew Moore, who was making his second career start.
Whit Merrifield manufactured the first run in the top of the first, poking a double off the base of the wall in right field and scoring on a shallow sacrifice fly by Lorenzo Cain. Merrifield challenged the arm of Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger, whose throw home sailed high.
The lead swelled to 2-0 in the second when Moustakas turned on a 90 mph fastball from Moore, clobbering a solo shot off the scoreboard facade in right field. The homer soared 396 feet and set a franchise mark for the most homers before the All-Star break. Jermaine Dye hit 22 homers before the break in 2000. Moustakas surpassed that number with five games remaining.
His manager touted the accomplishment. Moustakas sought to downplay it.
“I’m just been getting good pitches to hit and putting good swings on them,” Moustakas said, repeating a common refrain. “And they’ve been getting out of the yard. So it’s been working pretty good for me.”
In this instance, pretty good is 23 homers before July 4, a pace of 45 homers across 162 games. On Monday, pretty good was a third baseman hitting .328 in his last 16 road games.
“He’s just having a heck of a year, man,” Yost said.
The Mariners sliced into the lead in the second as Kennedy faced palpable danger. The bases were loaded with one out after two walks and a single when Kennedy uncorked a wild pitch that bounced to the screen, offering the Mariners their first run. And yet, moments later Kennedy stood firm, striking out the final two hitters in the inning.
The moment was game-changing. From there, he limited the damage. The Royals, tired, tested and road-weary, maintained their excellent form, opening a series with another victory.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Royals 3, Mariners 1
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.290
Torres 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Cain cf
3
0
0
1
0
1
.283
Hosmer 1b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.310
Perez c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.289
Moustakas 3b
4
1
1
1
0
1
.270
Soler dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.177
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.228
Gordon lf
3
1
1
1
0
1
.198
Totals
33
3
7
3
0
6
Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Segura ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.332
Gamel lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.330
Cano 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.280
Haniger rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.277
Seager 3b
3
1
0
0
1
0
.254
Valencia 1b
4
0
3
0
0
1
.277
Dyson cf
2
0
0
0
1
0
.251
Zunino c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.234
Powell dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
.206
Cruz ph-dh
1
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Totals
31
1
4
0
2
9
Kansas City
110
010
000
—
3
7
0
Seattle
010
000
000
—
1
4
0
LOB: Kansas City 4, Seattle 5. 2B: Merrifield (15). HR: Moustakas (23), off Moore; Gordon (5), off Moore. RBIs: Cain (28), Moustakas (50), Gordon (25). SB: Merrifield (12). SF: Cain. DP: Kansas City 1.
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Kennedy, W, 3-6
6 2/3
4
1
1
2
7
4.44
Moylan
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
5.86
Feliz
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
5.23
Soria, S, 1
1
0
0
0
0
1
3.34
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Moore, L, 1-1
8
5
3
3
0
4
3.60
Pazos
1
2
0
0
0
2
2.91
Hold: Moylan (10), Feliz (1). Inherited runners-scored: Moylan 1-0. WP: Kennedy 2. Time: 2:28. Att: 35,789.
