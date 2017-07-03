Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up just one run in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 win over the Mariners on Monday in Seattle.
Royals starter Ian Kennedy gave up just one run in 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 win over the Mariners on Monday in Seattle. Ken Lambert TNS

Royals

July 03, 2017 11:50 PM

Ian Kennedy delivers for Royals in 3-1 victory over the Mariners

By Rustin Dodd

SEATTLE

His bullpen running on fumes, his roster spent after four games in three days and a cross-country trip to the West Coast, Royals manager Ned Yost sat in his office here on Monday afternoon and revealed a wish. He needed something special from starter Ian Kennedy. He needed a long outing at Safeco Field.

Nearly six hours later, Kennedy delivered, offering 6  2/3 strong innings in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The performance spared the bullpen a heavy workload. The gritty effort carried a team to a series-opening win on the first night of a six-game road trip.

Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon clubbed solo homers. The Royals (42-40) moved to a season-high two games over .500.

Moustakas’ homer came just hours after he was selected to participate in this year’s Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game. The blast was his 23rd of the season, setting a career high on June 3. Gordon’s homer was perhaps even rarer — a broken-bat fly ball that carried just over the wall in right field.

Kennedy surrendered just one run across 6  2/3 innings, lasting 105 pitches. He outdueled Seattle’s Andrew Moore, who yielded three runs in eight innings.

Whit Merrifield manufactured the first run in the top of the first, poking a double off the base of the wall in right field and scoring on a shallow sacrifice fly by Lorenzo Cain. Merrifield challenged the arm of right fielder Mitch Haniger, whose throw home sailed high.

The lead swelled to 2-0 in the second when Moustakas turned on a 90 mph fastball from Moore, clobbering a solo shot off a scoreboard facade in right field. The homer soared 396 feet and set a franchise mark for the most homers before the All-Star break. Jermaine Dye hit 22 homers before the break in 2000. Moustakas surpassed that number with five games remaining.

The Mariners sliced into the lead in the second as Kennedy faced palpable danger. With the bases loaded after two walks and a single, Kennedy uncorked a wild pitch that bounced to the screen, offering the Mariners their first run. And yet, moments later Kennedy stood firm, striking out the final two hitters in the inning.

Reliever Peter Moylan recorded the final out in the seventh before returning in the eighth. Neftali Feliz procured two outs in the eighth before Joakim Soria closed out the game in the ninth.

Royals 3, Mariners 1

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield rf

4

1

2

0

0

0

.290

Torres 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Cain cf

3

0

0

1

0

1

.283

Hosmer 1b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.310

Perez c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.289

Moustakas 3b

4

1

1

1

0

1

.270

Soler dh

4

0

0

0

0

2

.177

Escobar ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

.228

Gordon lf

3

1

1

1

0

1

.198

Totals

33

3

7

3

0

6

Seattle

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Segura ss

4

0

0

0

0

1

.332

Gamel lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.330

Cano 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.280

Haniger rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.277

Seager 3b

3

1

0

0

1

0

.254

Valencia 1b

4

0

3

0

0

1

.277

Dyson cf

2

0

0

0

1

0

.251

Zunino c

3

0

1

0

0

1

.234

Powell dh

2

0

0

0

0

1

.206

Cruz ph-dh

1

0

0

0

0

1

.286

Totals

31

1

4

0

2

9

Kansas City

110

010

000

3

7

0

Seattle

010

000

000

1

4

0

LOB: Kansas City 4, Seattle 5. 2B: Merrifield (15). HR: Moustakas (23), off Moore; Gordon (5), off Moore. RBIs: Cain (28), Moustakas (50), Gordon (25). SB: Merrifield (12). SF: Cain. DP: Kansas City 1.

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Kennedy, W, 3-6

6 2/3

4

1

1

2

7

4.44

Moylan

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

5.86

Feliz

 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

5.23

Soria, S, 1

1

0

0

0

0

1

3.34

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Moore, L, 1-1

8

5

3

3

0

4

3.60

Pazos

1

2

0

0

0

2

2.91

Hold: Moylan (10), Feliz (1). Inherited runners-scored: Moylan 1-0. WP: Kennedy 2. Time: 2:28. Att: 35,789.

