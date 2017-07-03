Ian Kennedy delivers for Royals in 3-1 victory over the Mariners

His bullpen running on fumes, his roster spent after four games in three days and a cross-country trip to the West Coast, Royals manager Ned Yost sat in his office here on Monday afternoon and revealed a wish. He needed something special from starter Ian Kennedy. He needed a long outing at Safeco Field.
Nearly six hours later, Kennedy delivered, offering 6 2/3 strong innings in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The performance spared the bullpen a heavy workload. The gritty effort carried a team to a series-opening win on the first night of a six-game road trip.
Mike Moustakas and Alex Gordon clubbed solo homers. The Royals (42-40) moved to a season-high two games over .500.
Moustakas’ homer came just hours after he was selected to participate in this year’s Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game. The blast was his 23rd of the season, setting a career high on June 3. Gordon’s homer was perhaps even rarer — a broken-bat fly ball that carried just over the wall in right field.
Kennedy surrendered just one run across 6 2/3 innings, lasting 105 pitches. He outdueled Seattle’s Andrew Moore, who yielded three runs in eight innings.
Whit Merrifield manufactured the first run in the top of the first, poking a double off the base of the wall in right field and scoring on a shallow sacrifice fly by Lorenzo Cain. Merrifield challenged the arm of right fielder Mitch Haniger, whose throw home sailed high.
The lead swelled to 2-0 in the second when Moustakas turned on a 90 mph fastball from Moore, clobbering a solo shot off a scoreboard facade in right field. The homer soared 396 feet and set a franchise mark for the most homers before the All-Star break. Jermaine Dye hit 22 homers before the break in 2000. Moustakas surpassed that number with five games remaining.
The Mariners sliced into the lead in the second as Kennedy faced palpable danger. With the bases loaded after two walks and a single, Kennedy uncorked a wild pitch that bounced to the screen, offering the Mariners their first run. And yet, moments later Kennedy stood firm, striking out the final two hitters in the inning.
Reliever Peter Moylan recorded the final out in the seventh before returning in the eighth. Neftali Feliz procured two outs in the eighth before Joakim Soria closed out the game in the ninth.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Royals 3, Mariners 1
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield rf
4
1
2
0
0
0
.290
Torres 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Cain cf
3
0
0
1
0
1
.283
Hosmer 1b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.310
Perez c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.289
Moustakas 3b
4
1
1
1
0
1
.270
Soler dh
4
0
0
0
0
2
.177
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.228
Gordon lf
3
1
1
1
0
1
.198
Totals
33
3
7
3
0
6
Seattle
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Segura ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.332
Gamel lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.330
Cano 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.280
Haniger rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.277
Seager 3b
3
1
0
0
1
0
.254
Valencia 1b
4
0
3
0
0
1
.277
Dyson cf
2
0
0
0
1
0
.251
Zunino c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.234
Powell dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
.206
Cruz ph-dh
1
0
0
0
0
1
.286
Totals
31
1
4
0
2
9
Kansas City
110
010
000
—
3
7
0
Seattle
010
000
000
—
1
4
0
LOB: Kansas City 4, Seattle 5. 2B: Merrifield (15). HR: Moustakas (23), off Moore; Gordon (5), off Moore. RBIs: Cain (28), Moustakas (50), Gordon (25). SB: Merrifield (12). SF: Cain. DP: Kansas City 1.
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Kennedy, W, 3-6
6 2/3
4
1
1
2
7
4.44
Moylan
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
5.86
Feliz
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
5.23
Soria, S, 1
1
0
0
0
0
1
3.34
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Moore, L, 1-1
8
5
3
3
0
4
3.60
Pazos
1
2
0
0
0
2
2.91
Hold: Moylan (10), Feliz (1). Inherited runners-scored: Moylan 1-0. WP: Kennedy 2. Time: 2:28. Att: 35,789.
Comments