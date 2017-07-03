Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer was the MVP of last year’s All-Star Game in San Diego.
Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer was the MVP of last year’s All-Star Game in San Diego. Gregory Bull The Associated Press

Royals

July 03, 2017 6:19 PM

How many current Royals players have been All-Stars? Hint: Think double digits

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Name the Royals’ All-Stars.

That is, identify those players on the current 25-man roster who have been selected for least one All-Star Game.

The total might be more than you think, even with the Royals loading up All-Star teams in recent years. Remember, some of those players, like relievers Greg Holland and Wade Davis, have on moved on and are All-Stars for other clubs.

As for current Royals, start with this year’s participants, catcher Salvador Perez and pitcher Jason Vargas — and if he gets voted in among the final five, third baseman Mike Moustakas. Perez has made it five times, and Vargas is a first-time All-Star. Moustakas was on the 2015 team.

Last year, first baseman Eric Hosmer was the game’s MVP, and outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon, shortstop Alcides Escobar and reliever Kelvin Herrera were selected from the 2014-15 championship years. That’s eight.

Reliever Joakim Soria, from the pre-glory Royals years, was a two-time All-Star.

Three others made an All-Star team with other clubs: pitchers Neftali Feliz (Texas) and Travis Wood (Chicago Cubs) and designated hitter Brandon Moss (Oakland).

Add it up and 12 current Royals players have been All-Stars. That doesn’t count manager Ned Yost or the coaching staff and trainers who populated the American League team after the Royals’ pennant-winning seasons.

All-Star Royalty

Player

Years

C Salvador Perez

2013,14,15,16,17

1B Eric Hosmer

2016

SS Alcides Escobar

2015

3B Mike Moustakas

2015

OF Alex Gordon

2013,14,15

OF Lorenzo Cain

2015

P Kelvin Herrera

2015,16

P Jason Vargas

2017

P Joakim Soria

2008,10

P Travis Wood

2013

P Neftali Feliz

2010

DH Brandon Moss

2014

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

