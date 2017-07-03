How many current Royals players have been All-Stars? Hint: Think double digits

Name the Royals’ All-Stars.
That is, identify those players on the current 25-man roster who have been selected for least one All-Star Game.
The total might be more than you think, even with the Royals loading up All-Star teams in recent years. Remember, some of those players, like relievers Greg Holland and Wade Davis, have on moved on and are All-Stars for other clubs.
As for current Royals, start with this year’s participants, catcher Salvador Perez and pitcher Jason Vargas — and if he gets voted in among the final five, third baseman Mike Moustakas. Perez has made it five times, and Vargas is a first-time All-Star. Moustakas was on the 2015 team.
Last year, first baseman Eric Hosmer was the game’s MVP, and outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon, shortstop Alcides Escobar and reliever Kelvin Herrera were selected from the 2014-15 championship years. That’s eight.
Reliever Joakim Soria, from the pre-glory Royals years, was a two-time All-Star.
Three others made an All-Star team with other clubs: pitchers Neftali Feliz (Texas) and Travis Wood (Chicago Cubs) and designated hitter Brandon Moss (Oakland).
Add it up and 12 current Royals players have been All-Stars. That doesn’t count manager Ned Yost or the coaching staff and trainers who populated the American League team after the Royals’ pennant-winning seasons.
All-Star Royalty
Player
Years
C Salvador Perez
2013,14,15,16,17
1B Eric Hosmer
2016
SS Alcides Escobar
2015
3B Mike Moustakas
2015
OF Alex Gordon
2013,14,15
OF Lorenzo Cain
2015
P Kelvin Herrera
2015,16
P Jason Vargas
2017
P Joakim Soria
2008,10
P Travis Wood
2013
P Neftali Feliz
2010
DH Brandon Moss
2014
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
