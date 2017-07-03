Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy is set to pitch his first major-league game since late May.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy is set to pitch his first major-league game since late May. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy is set to pitch his first major-league game since late May. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Royals

July 03, 2017 4:21 PM

Royals pitcher Danny Duffy to return Tuesday, listed as starter at Seattle

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

SEATTLE

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, on the disabled list since late May because of a strained oblique muscle, is set to make his major-league return Tuesday. He is listed as the starting pitcher for game two of a three-game series against the Mariners.

Duffy is lined up to face Seattle’s Felix Hernandez on Tuesday, at 5:40 p.m. Central, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in Dodger Stadium.

Duffy completed his second rehab start for Class AAA Omaha on Thursday in Colorado Springs.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals' Salvador Perez on being chosen starting catcher for All-Star team

Royals' Salvador Perez on being chosen starting catcher for All-Star team 2:56

Royals' Salvador Perez on being chosen starting catcher for All-Star team
Royals' Whit Merrifield on stealing three bases against the Twins 2:10

Royals' Whit Merrifield on stealing three bases against the Twins
Royals' Travis Wood on getting start in 6-2 win over Twins 1:24

Royals' Travis Wood on getting start in 6-2 win over Twins

View More Video

Sports Videos